Football

Poland Vs Netherlands Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats

Poland will be without injured captain Robert Lewandowski in their opener against Netherlands on Sunday in the first game of Group D at the European Championship.

AP
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski Photo: AP
info_icon

Poland will be without injured captain Robert Lewandowski when it faces the Netherlands on Sunday in the first game of Group D at the European Championship. France and Austria are also in the group. Kickoff in Hamburg is at 3 pm local time (1300 GMT). Here's what to know about the match. (More Football News)

Match facts

Poland was the last of the 24 teams confirmed in the Euro 2024 line-up, winning a playoff bracket final in March against Wales in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw. Lewandowski's spot-kick to start the shootout was Poland's first shot on target that evening in Cardiff.

The Netherlands advanced from a qualifying group with France, losing home and away to the 2022 World Cup runner-up but winning its six other games against Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar.

The Dutch swept to 4-0 victories in warm-up games against Canada and Iceland. Seven of those eight goals came in second-half play.

The Poles and Dutch are in action for more than a full day before their group opponents France and Austria start Monday evening. That gets them a full extra day of rest before second round of games on Friday.

Team news

Lewandowski injured a thigh muscle Monday in a warm-up game against Turkey. The Barcelona forward should return to action during the group stage.

Gone for the tournament is Poland's other veteran forward Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus. He had knee surgery on an injury suffered in the previous warm-up against Ukraine.

Lewandowski sustained a torn hamstring against Turkiye. - null
Poland Vs Netherlands: Robert Lewandowski Out Of Euro 2024 Group D Match

BY Stats Perform

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman lost an entire midfield in recent weeks because of injuries: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona and Atalanta pair Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon all miss Euro 2024.

Koeman called up wing-back Ian Maatsen and forward Joshua Zirkzee from their vacations.

By the numbers

The Netherlands won its only European title when West Germany hosted in 1988. In Hamburg 36 years ago, the Dutch beat the hosts 2-1 in the semifinal played at Volksparkstadion. Current coach Ronald Koeman scored a penalty to level the game.

The teams have never met at a major tournament though this is their 20th game overall since the first one 56 years ago. Poland last beat the Netherlands in 1979.

Poland's record win at a Euros tournament is… 1-0. Playing in four straight editions starting in 2008, Poland got single-goal wins in the Euro 2016 group stage against Northern Ireland and Ukraine.

The Netherlands has the tournament record win, 6-1 against FR Yugoslavia then just the republics of Serbia and Montenegro — in the quarterfinals of Euro 2000 it co-hosted with Belgium.

What they're saying

“There has been progress in Robert Lewandowski's recovery, so we hope he will come back for the game against Austria,” Poland coach Michal Probierz

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
  3. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  4. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
  5. Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  2. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  3. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
  4. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
Sports News
  1. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  2. England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Rain Delays Toss, Puts ENG’s Super Eight Qualification At Risk
  3. Euro 2024: Spain's Lamine Yamal Scripts History In Match Against Croatia
  4. India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Waiting Game Ends - Match Called Off Due To Wet Outfield
  5. NEP Vs SA, T20 World Cup: 'We Belong Here,' Declares Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel After 1-Run Loss
World News
  1. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  2. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  3. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  4. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  5. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow