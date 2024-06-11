Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Poland's opening match of Euro 2024 against the Netherlands with a hamstring injury. (More Football News)
The skipper limped off in the 32nd minute of the Poles' final warm-up game against Turkiye on Monday, and was later seen receiving treatment on his right thigh.
Head coach Michal Probierz had hoped Lewandowski's injury was nothing too serious, but the Polish FA confirmed the Barcelona striker is not fit to face the Dutch in Hamburg on Sunday.
Karol Swiderski and Pawel Dawidowicz were also injured for the Eagles, who have already seen Arkadiusz Milik ruled out of the tournament with a knee problem, but both should be fit for their first Group D encounter.
"We examined three players who suffered injuries in the match against Turkiye," a statement from the Polish FA read.
"Dawidowicz suffered a pulled quadriceps thigh muscle. In the case of Swiderski, an examination showed an ankle sprain without significant damage. Both players should return to full training within three to four days after the treatment.
"Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament."
Lewandowski - who has made more appearances (150) and scored more goals (82) for Poland than any other player - will hope to feature in his country's remaining Group D fixtures against Austria on June 21, and France four days later.