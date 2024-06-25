Football

Euro 2024: Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Visits Barnabas Varga In Hospital After Facial Injury

Hungary's players held up Barnabas Varga's shirt after their win over Scotland.
info_icon

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has visited Barnabas Varga in hospital after the forward underwent surgery on the worrying facial injury he suffered against Scotland. (More Football News)

During the second half of Sunday's 1-0 win over Scotland, which sealed Hungary's third-place finish in Group A and likely qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024, Varga collided with the elbow of opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn while attempting to reach a cross into the box.

Sheeting was placed around Varga as other players called for urgent medical attention, and it was later confirmed he had been knocked unconscious, suffering a concussion and breaking several bones in his face.

The Hungarian Football Federation later confirmed he had undergone surgery and was expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national team's social media accounts shared an image of Varga giving a thumbs-up from hospital, with coach Rossi, full-back Endre Botka and other backroom staff members alongside him.

Barnabas Varga is carted off the pitch after an injury - | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
Euro 2024: Hungary Forward Varga To Undergo Surgery For Facial Fractures; UEFA Defends Medical Response

BY Associated Press

UEFA has insisted there was "no delay" to Varga receiving treatment in the aftermath of the collision, after Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai accused medical staff of a slow response. 

