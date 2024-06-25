Football

Barnabas Varga Injury Update, Euro 2024: Hungary Forward Undergoes Successful Surgery

Barnabas Varga required urgent medical attention after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the 68th minute of Hungary's crucial Group A encounter in Munich at Euro 2024

Barnabas Varga left the field on a stretcher.
info_icon

Barnabas Varga has undergone successful surgery and will leave hospital on Wednesday, after suffering a facial fracture during Hungary's dramatic 1-0 win over Scotland at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The forward required urgent medical attention after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the 68th minute of the crucial Group A encounter in Munich on Sunday.

Barnabas Varga is carted off the pitch after an injury - | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
What Happened To Barnabas Varga? Hungary Player Stretchered Off During UEFA Euro 2024 Match Against Scotland - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

There was a lengthy stoppage in play, with Varga's team-mates forming a protective wall around him for privacy during treatment.

The 29-year-old left the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital, but was in a stable condition before his surgery.

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: "According to the information of the institution's doctors specialising in facial injuries, the intervention was uncomplicated, so the attacker can leave the hospital on Wednesday."

Varga's wife Laura Skrapits also shared a picture on Instagram, accompanied by the message: "Thank you for the kind, supportive messages. Barni is over the surgery. A little rest awaits him, but everything will be fine."

Kevin Csoboth's 100th-minute strike secured third place for Hungary in Group A, boosting their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

The team dedicated their victory to Varga, holding aloft his number 19 jersey as they saluted their supporters.

