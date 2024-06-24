What Happened To Barnabas Varga? Hungary Player Stretchered Off During UEFA Euro 2024 Match Against Scotland - In Pics

Hungary's Barnabas Varga is carted off the pitch after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Barnabas Varga (19) is attended after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Barnabas Varga, lies on the pitch after a collision during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Barnabas Varga (19) collides with Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn, top left, during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Scotland's Che Adams, middle, reaches for the ball as Hungary's Barnabas Varga, left, attempts a header during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Scotland's Scott McKenna, left, and Hungary's Barnabas Varga, right, challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.