What Happened To Barnabas Varga? Hungary Player Stretchered Off During UEFA Euro 2024 Match Against Scotland - In Pics

Hungary forward Barnabás Varga was taken to hospital but was later said to be in stable condition after a serious-looking injury at his team's final group match at the European Championship. Varga will likely undergo surgery after fracturing several bones in his face. The 29-year-old also has concussion and will take no part in the rest of Euro 2024 should Hungary advance to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams. Varga's teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern. Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off. Speaking in his post-match news conference, Hungarian coach Marco Rossi said that Varga was "healthy" and "not under any kind of risks". The scenes in Stuttgart had echoes of an even more serious incident at the last European Championship, when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing in his team's opener against Finland.

Barnabas Varga is carted off the pitch after an injury | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Hungary's Barnabas Varga is carted off the pitch after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

1/7
Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Hungary's Barnabas Varga leaves the pitch on a stretcher after he was injured during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

2/7
Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Hungary's Barnabas Varga (19) is attended after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

3/7
Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Hungary's Barnabas Varga, lies on the pitch after a collision during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

4/7
Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Hungary's Barnabas Varga lies on the pitch after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

5/7
Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Hungary's Barnabas Varga (19) collides with Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn, top left, during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/7
Che Adams, middle, reaches for the ball as Barnabas Varga attempts a header
Che Adams, middle, reaches for the ball as Barnabas Varga attempts a header | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Scotland's Che Adams, middle, reaches for the ball as Hungary's Barnabas Varga, left, attempts a header during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/7
Scott McKenna and Barnabas Varga challenge for the ball
Scott McKenna and Barnabas Varga challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Scotland's Scott McKenna, left, and Hungary's Barnabas Varga, right, challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

