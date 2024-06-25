Hungary forward Barnabas Varga is expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on facial fractures he sustained in a collision with Scotland's goalkeeper at the European Championship. (More Football News)
The match on Sunday was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with Angus Gunn midway through the second half.
The 29-year-old Varga was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a Stuttgart hospital. He had surgery on Monday.
“Barnabás Varga underwent a successful operation at Klinikum Stuttgart on Monday afternoon,” the Hungarian soccer federation wrote on X.
“According to the information of the institution's doctors specializing in facial injuries, the intervention was uncomplicated, so the Ferencváros striker can leave the hospital on Wednesday.”
Hungary won 1-0 with a dramatic stoppage-time goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth to leave it with a chance of advancing at Euro 2024, though Varga will play no further part.
Several of Varga's teammates appeared to be in tears as the forward received treatment on the field. They held up blankets to shield Varga as he was tended to by medical staff.
The Hungary players frantically signaled to medical staff after the incident and several have since spoken out about how long it took for Varga to receive treatment. Varga also sustained a concussion.
“I think, yes, it took so long. I can understand, everybody understands the protocol, and what they have to wait, but the life is more important than the football, then the health is more important,” Csoboth said on Monday.
“We wanted to push them to go (on the field), it doesn't matter what will happen, and that's the problem. We did not agree with them, why they did not go (on the field) immediately?"
Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai rushed to run with the stretcher because he was concerned with how long it was taking to bring it onto the field.
UEFA insists “there was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to” Varga.
“We would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures,” European soccer's governing body said in a statement.
“The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.”