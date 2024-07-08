Football

ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024: Spain's Flexibility Has Made Them Team To Beat, Claims Rodri

Many believe Spain have played the best football at Euro 2024, and they lead all teams in Germany for expected goals (10.3 xG), shots (76) and shots on target (36)

Rodri celebrates Spain's extra-time win over Germany at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Spain's tactical flexibility under Luis de la Fuente has been the key to their emergence as the outstanding team at Euro 2024, believes Rodri. (More Football News)

Some felt Spain could struggle after being drawn with Italy, Croatia and Albania in Group B, but they won all three group games and have continued to impress since then.

They thrashed Georgia 4-1 in the last 16 before overcoming hosts Germany 2-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals, teeing up Tuesday's semi-final meeting with France.

Spain players attend a training session - (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

BY Associated Press

The Opta supercomputer makes France (30%) and Spain (30%) favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday, ahead of England (23%) and the Netherlands (16%) on the other side of the draw.

Many believe Spain have played the best football at the tournament, and they lead all teams in Germany for expected goals (10.3 xG), shots (76) and shots on target (36).

However, La Roja only rank third for their average possession share (57%), behind Portugal (66%) and Germany (62%), with England joining those two teams in completing more passes than De la Fuente's men.

Rodri believes being prepared to sacrifice the country's traditional 'Tika-Taka' ideals against better opponents has been a key factor in their success this year.

info_icon

"You have to know what you're facing, what you can and can't do. That's what we have done best so far, we've played different teams and understood," he told The Guardian.

"We've played a lot of teams that are good collectively: Italy, Croatia, Germany, teams that like to have the ball like we do, where we have had to understand and interpret, to accept that there are moments we won't have it. 

"In fact, we had less possession than some opponents. There were moments when we had to suffer, resist, be together.

"It's important to see those moments, to understand them. Knocking out the hosts, Germany, is one of the hardest things there could be. In the end, we did it."

The Manchester City star believes being prepared to suffer without the ball will also be key against pre-tournament favourites France, saying: "We have to approach this with the same mentality: play like a big team with the ball and a small team without it. 

"They're very strong physically, hard to overcome, great individuals. They play the way they want to play."

info_icon

Spain suffered a surprise defeat to Scotland early in their qualification campaign, but Rodri always had faith former under-21 boss De la Fuente would get things right.

"I always had a lot of confidence in this group. I knew the coach and I was convinced that with work and effort we would get it right," he said. 

"He understood that the team needed time to assimilate the ideas, two or three key concepts. Spain and City are similar philosophies but you adapt to the coach. 

"Here we try to be a bit more vertical, without so much possession, but with enough possession to do damage to the opponents."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  2. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women 3nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024: Spain's Flexibility Has Made Them Team To Beat, Claims Rodri
  4. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail
  3. Mumbai Rains: Normal Life Halted As Incessant Downpour Causes Waterlogging | Pics
  4. Maharashtra: CBI Arrests 1 Involved In Alleged 'Manipulation' In NEET-UG Exam From Latur
  5. EC Allows Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction To Receive Public Donations
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured