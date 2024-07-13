Football

ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Rice Lauds 'Leader' Mainoo Ahead Of All-Important Final

Declan Rice lauded praise on England midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo for his leadership qualities during his run in the side at Euro 2024

Declan Rice has praised Kobbie Mainoo for his performances at Euro 2024
info_icon

Declan Rice lauded praise on England midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo for his leadership qualities during his run in the side at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Mainoo has started alongside Rice in the Three Lions' three knockout games against Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands. 

The Manchester United midfielder, who enjoyed a breakthrough season under Erik ten Hag, made history in England's semi-final win over Ronald Koeman's side. 

At 19 years and 82 days, Mainoo became the youngest player to play for England in the semi-final of a major tournament.

Mainoo received the man of the match award, starring in midfield as he made more tackles (two) and interceptions (two) than any other Three Lions player in Dortmund. 

"You can just see. You speak to him and just feel his calm presence that he has and what I like about him is that he is not scared to say it how it is," said Rice.

"There was something towards the end [against the Netherlands] when he gave me a pass between the lines and I got sold short for it.

"We had to sprint back and we had bit at each other - but that is good because you need that relationship. At 19, I can't imagine many saying that to older players and that's what I love about him.

"That is what the lads love about him as well. He gets that respect, he has that leadership and the way he takes the ball and is comfortable.

"The conversations we've been having daily with each other and on the training pitch have brought us together, and we have become a nice partnership."

Rice has had another influential tournament with England, having played a major role in Gareth Southgate's side in their run to the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy.

In Germany, the Arsenal midfielder has had more touches (300) and completed more passes (236) while under high pressure than any other player at the tournament.

He’s also made seven line breaking passes that have led to a shot within 10 seconds, more than any other England player, showcasing his ability in the forward areas. 

Rice was previously partnered with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher during the group games at the tournament but insists he has found a nice balance with Mainoo ahead of their meeting with Spain on Sunday.

"I think when you're playing with a midfield partner, you need to understand each other's game. You need to play close to each other.

"That's why you see us playing a couple of little passes to each other in games. You know, those little first pass connections are so important. And we've been working really well together on the training pitch.

"So this boy is going to go on to be massive. He's destined for great things. And what I love about him as well is that he isn't big-headed. He's got a great family around him. You see his family in the stands after the game. They're so happy, smiley, speak to people. 

"Man United have got a top player on their hands for the next decade, I'm sure."

