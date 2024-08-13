EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined West Ham United on a seven-year contract for a reported fee of £15million from Manchester United. (More Football News)
The 26-year-old spent five seasons at the club after joining for £50million in 2019, making 190 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.
The English defender, who was born in London, returns to the capital having started his career in the south of the city with Crystal Palace.
Now in east London as West Ham's seventh signing of the transfer window, Wan-Bissaka is looking forward to his time in claret and blue.
"It was a no-brainer for me to join West Ham - I'm excited and happy to be here. It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London," Wan-Bissaka told the West Ham website.
“I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.”
Wan-Bissaka further strengthens Julen Lopetegui's defensive options after a season in which only Sheffield United (104), Luton Town (85) and Burnley (78) conceded more than West Ham's 74 last campaign.
The defender won 25 of his 42 tackles, a total only bettered by Kobbie Mainoo (27), Bruno Fernandes (38), Diogo Dalot (51) and Casemiro (56) for Erik ten Hag's side.
Now, Wan-Bissaka hopes to bring his defensive prowess to the Hammers, who will hope to improve on last season’s ninth-placed finish under new manager Lopetegui.
"I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there,” he said.
"I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin.
“Being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad."