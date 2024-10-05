Football

Enzo Maresca: Chelsea 'Not Ready' To Complete For Trophies With Man City And Arsenal

Chelsea are currently on a five-match winning run in all competitions, most recently seeing off Gent 4-2 in their Conference League opener on Thursday

chelsea-premier-league-enzo-maresca
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
info_icon

Enzo Maresca says that Chelsea "are not ready" to compete for major trophies against Manchester City and Arsenal this season. (More Football News)

The Blues have made a strong start to life under Maresca, losing just two of their 10 matches so far.

They are currently on a five-match winning run in all competitions, most recently seeing off Gent 4-2 in their Conference League opener on Thursday.

So far, Chelsea have scored 27 goals under the Italian, with 15 of those coming in the league, outperforming their 12.2 expected goals (xG), and only failed to score in their opening Premier League match against City.

Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea to improve their defensive work. - null
Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest

BY Stats Perform

However, Maresca has insisted people should not get carried away by Chelsea's recent form, playing down their chances of lifting any silverware this campaign.

"I really don't think we can compete with City or Arsenal," Maresca said.

"I really don't think that, because we are not ready. The reason is that City has worked with the same manager for nine years and Arsenal for five years. If you want to compete for big things, you need that time.

"After Arsenal beat PSG [in the Champions League] they asked Luis Enrique, and he said the same thing, that Arsenal have had the same manager for five years and [PSG] only a year and a half.

"Imagine us, only three months… so it's a huge difference. So, I am really convinced we cannot compete with those clubs."

Before Maresca's appointment, Mauricio Pochettino only spent a season at Stamford Bridge, while Graham Potter before him was only in the position for just under seven months.

After another busy transfer window for Chelsea saw them bring in 13 players, Maresca has urged for patience as they continue to find their footing in the early stages of his tenure.

"The target is to improve and slowly, slowly to get closer to those clubs but at the moment we are not ready for that," he added.

“There is no timeframe because you can continue to improve and add solutions to things always.”

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday in their final match before the international break. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs RSA 2nd ODI: South Africa Seal Series With 174-Run Win Against Ireland
  2. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test: Ben Stokes A Doubt For Series Opener
  3. Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 6: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Thump Women In Blue By 58 Runs, Snap 10-Match Losing Streak
  5. Denmark Vs Jersey Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Napoli 3-1 Como: Romelu Lukaku Stars To Keep Hosts At Serie A Summit
  2. Bayern Munich Confirm Jamal Musiala 'Sidelined For The Time Being' With Hip Injury
  3. Enzo Maresca: Chelsea 'Not Ready' To Complete For Trophies With Man City And Arsenal
  4. Erik Ten Hag's Future 'Not My Call', Says Man Utd Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe
  5. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Highlights, ISL 2024-25: FCG 3-3 NEUFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  2. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  3. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  4. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  5. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal: Protesting Doctors Call Off Total Ceasework, Threaten To Sit In Hunger Strike Next
  2. Udhayanidhi Subtly Retorts To Pawan Kalyan's Sanatan Dharma Comment On Tirupati Laddu Row | Details
  3. Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging
  4. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  5. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
  2. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  3. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  4. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  5. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections