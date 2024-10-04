Football

Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest

Chelsea edged another goalfest on Thursday as they beat Gent 4-2 in the Europa Conference League, leading Maresca to call for defensive improvements

Enzo-Maresca-Chelsea-FC-Boss
Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea to improve their defensive work.
info_icon

Enzo Maresca has been delighted with Chelsea's attacking prowess in the early weeks of his reign but says they have much to improve at the other end ahead of hosting Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)

Maresca has made a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues unbeaten in five Premier League matches (four wins, one draw) since a matchday one defeat to Manchester City.

No team's Premier League games have produced more goals than Chelsea's so far in 2024-25, with Maresca's men scoring 15 times and conceding seven.

Forest's games, meanwhile, have contained the fewest goals of any side in the top flight (11, six for and five against).

Chelsea edged another goalfest on Thursday as they beat Gent 4-2 in the Europa Conference League, leading Maresca to call for defensive improvements. 

"I think we are performing very positively, especially in attack, it's going very well so we are happy," Maresca said.

"As I said many times already, for sure there are always things we can do better. We can attack better, we can defend much better.

Palmer will watch from the stands when Chelsea face Gent - null
Europa Conference League: Maresca Explains Palmer's Exclusion

BY Stats Perform

"But the most important thing we can learn is that we cannot switch off. For their second goal, we saw that the game was already finished. 

"If we want to take a step forward, even when you the game is almost finished, you have to continue and not give away another goal, but it was a good performance and result. 

Forest, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten start to the campaign halted by Fulham last time out, losing 1-0 in the absence of star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who was suspended after being sent off at Brighton one week earlier.

The England international has told BBC Sport he is working on controlling his temperament, saying: "If I'm at 70% or 60% going into a game, I can't play like that. 

Palmer left Stamford Bridge with the match ball. - null
Cole Palmer: I Should Have Had Five Or Six Goals, Says Chelsea Forward

BY Stats Perform

"I have to be 150% all the time. I always have to be on it and I like the feeling of having control in a game.

"Sometimes when we're having none of the ball I get frustrated, but that's when the control comes in and to understand what the manager wants from this moment."

PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Chelsea – Cole Palmer

Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four times in the first half of a game as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 last week. 

Since his debut for Chelsea in September last year (a home defeat to Forest), Cole Palmer has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player (43 – 28 goals, 15 assists). 

Nottingham Forest – James Ward-Prowse

Forest may need some dead-ball magic if they are to earn a result, and specialist Ward-Prowse has a fine record against the Blues.

Ward-Prowse has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League starts against Chelsea (two goals, two assists), netting the winner on his last start at Stamford Bridge with Southampton in April 2023.

MATCH PREDICTION – CHELSEA WIN

Forest won this exact fixture 1-0 last season – only once have they ever won consecutive away league games against Chelsea, doing so on their first two visits to Stamford Bridge in 1907 and 1908.

Indeed, Chelsea have won just one of their four Premier League meetings with Forest since the latter returned to the top-flight in 2022 (two draws, one loss), though it was a 3-2 victory in the teams' last such game in May.

However, since their return to the competition, no team has lost more Premier League away games in London than Forest (10). 

They have lost each of their last four in the capital, conceding three or more goals each time, which will give an in-form Blues attack plenty of confidence.

Chelsea have won nine of their last 11 Premier League games (one draw, one defeat), netting at least twice in eight of those nine victories. Indeed, the Blues are the top scorers in the league this season (15) and also have the highest shot conversion rate (20.3%).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea – 62.3%

Nottingham Forest – 17.8%

Draw – 19.8%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: IND-W Send Back Both Openers; NZ-W 68/2 (9 Overs)
  2. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  3. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
  4. India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  5. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: South Africa Thrash West Indies By 10 Wickets In Dubai
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-1 NEUFC; Gaurs Control Ball But Highlanders Ahead
  2. Champions League: Lille Loss A Reality Check For Real Madrid, Says Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti
  3. Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest
  4. Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Keen To Show Response After Learning From First Brighton Loss
  5. Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  2. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  3. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  4. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  5. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  2. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
  3. Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders
  4. Jaishankar To Visit Pak This Month, MEA Slams Country's 'Warm Welcome' For Zakir Naik
  5. Why Did Maharashtra DY Speaker Jump Into Safety Net At Mantralaya? | Brief History Of Quota Movement
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections