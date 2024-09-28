Football

I Should Have Had Five Or Six, Says Chelsea Forward Cole Palmer After Record-Breaking Quadruple

The Blues forward became the first player to score four goals before half-time in a single Premier League game, as the hosts came from behind to prevail 4-2 at Stamford Bridge

Cole-Palmer
Palmer left Stamford Bridge with the match ball
Cole Palmer said "I should have had five or six" goals, despite his history-making quadruple during Chelsea's victory over Brighton. (More Football News)

The Blues forward became the first player to score four goals before half-time in a single Premier League game, as the hosts came from behind to prevail 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer took his tally for the season to six for Enzo Maresca's side, who climbed to third place and within a point of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Palmer scored four first-half goals at Stamford Bridge - null
Chelsea 4-2 Brighton: Four-Goal Cole Palmer Makes Premier League History As Blues Recover From Slow Start

BY Stats Perform

Although, the England man was a little disappointed not to add to his haul, having also hit the post, been denied by the offside flag, and sending a decent second-half opportunity wide.

"I try and play every game the best I can," he told Match of the Day. "I should have had five or six!

"When I missed the first chance, I was upset, but with the way they played and their high line, I felt we'd get more chances.

"The manager set up a good game plan, we knew how to attack them with first-time passes in behind. Brighton are a good team, they pass the ball well. They play similar to us. Three points are what we needed, and that is what we got."

Palmer also addressed comparisons made by former Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott between him and ex-Gunner, Dennis Bergkamp.

"I know he is a legend in the Premier League, but I didn't really watch him, I was too young," he added. "I have seen clips. He was a top player, so thank you, Theo!"

Maresca hopes Palmer can maintain his impressive performance levels, while also revealing his belief that Chelsea are "ahead of my expectations" after stretching their winning streak to four matches.

"I told [Cole] he could have scored two or three more," the Blues boss said. "He is a top player and just has to continue in the same way.

"A very good win, we could have done better in some moments of the game, but overall, we deserved to win. 

"The two goals we conceded can happen. The important thing is the team continues in the same way, creating many chances. We are happy.

"I was more focused on the way the team progressed rather than results. We are ahead of my expectations in the way we want to play."

