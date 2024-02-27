Football

English Premier League: West Ham United End Their Winless Run With 4-2 Thrashing Of Brentford - Match Report

The win lifted West Ham from 10th to eighth in the league, behind Brighton only on goal difference

Associated Press (AP)

February 27, 2024

Jarrod Bowen celebrates a goal against Brentford. Photo: X/CBSSportsGolazo
Jarrod Bowen scored his first English Premier League hat-trick for West Ham as they beat Brentford 4-2 and eased pressure on coach David Moyes on Monday. The Hammers' first win in 2024 ended an eight-game winless run in all competitions. (More Football News)

West Ham jumped from 10th to eighth in the league, behind Brighton only on goal difference. Brentford was 16th, five points above the relegation zone.

Bowen was already West Ham's top goal-scorer but he hadn't scored in the league since before Christmas, and he broke that drought in spectacular fashion. His first goal was a potent left-foot strike that gave the goalkeeper no chance, and the second capped a counter-attack when he side-footed home a cross from Vladimír Coufal.

Neal Maupay got one back soon after for Brentford but Bowden grabbed his and West Ham's third after 63 minutes when he headed home a cross from Mohammed Kudus. Full-back Emerson Palmieri made it 4-1 six minutes later with a spectacular long-range shot.

Yoane Wissa got a second for Brentford with eight minutes remaining.

MAIDSTONE'S CUP RUN ENDS

A first-half hat trick from Coventry's Ellis Simms helped to end Maidstone's FA Cup fairy tale 5-0. Maidstone was the first sixth-tier team to appear in the fifth round since 1978.

But second-tier Coventry was too strong from the off, with Kasey Palmer pulling the strings in midfield. His passes helped Simms to his first hat trick for the club. Tavares Desidério got two more in the dying seconds to complete the rout.

The rest of the fifth-round ties will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

