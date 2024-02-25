Sports

English Premier League: Arsenal Thump Newcastle United 4-1 To Put Pressure On Liverpool - In Pics

Arsenal took its Premier League winning streak to six games by easing past Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday evening to stay in touch with its title rivals. Arsenal quickly rediscovered its attacking threat after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League in midweek as the hosts totally dominated a Newcastle side which suddenly looks a shadow of the team that finished fourth last season. The Gunners have now scored 25 goals in their six league games in 2024 — and 15 in their last three. A Sven Botman own-goal, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior blitzed away the Magpies as the visitors scored a consolation through a former Gunner Joe Willock in the dying minutes.

February 25, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, bottom, and Arsenal's Kai Havertz challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, celebrates with Declan Rice after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates with Ben White after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, scores his side's second goal past Newcastle's goalkeeper Loris Karius during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, bottom challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Gabriel, centre, looks as Newcastle's goalkeeper Loris Karius, bottom misses the opening own goal by Newcastle's Sven Botman during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.

