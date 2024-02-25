Sports

English Premier League: Arsenal Thump Newcastle United 4-1 To Put Pressure On Liverpool - In Pics

Arsenal took its Premier League winning streak to six games by easing past Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday evening to stay in touch with its title rivals. Arsenal quickly rediscovered its attacking threat after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League in midweek as the hosts totally dominated a Newcastle side which suddenly looks a shadow of the team that finished fourth last season. The Gunners have now scored 25 goals in their six league games in 2024 — and 15 in their last three. A Sven Botman own-goal, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior blitzed away the Magpies as the visitors scored a consolation through a former Gunner Joe Willock in the dying minutes.