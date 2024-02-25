English Premier League: Arsenal Thump Newcastle United 4-1 To Put Pressure On Liverpool - In Pics

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, bottom, and Arsenal's Kai Havertz challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, celebrates with Declan Rice after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates with Ben White after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, scores his side's second goal past Newcastle's goalkeeper Loris Karius during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, bottom challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel, centre, looks as Newcastle's goalkeeper Loris Karius, bottom misses the opening own goal by Newcastle's Sven Botman during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, England.