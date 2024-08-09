Football

English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer

Richarlison has revealed he rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League and wishes to stay at Tottenham for the coming season

Tottenham striker Richarlison in action
Tottenham striker Richarlison in action
Richarlison has revealed he rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League and wishes to stay at Tottenham for the coming season. (More Football News)

The Brazil international joined Spurs from Everton in a deal worth a club-record £60million in 2022, only to struggle throughout his debut season in North London.

He scored just once in 27 Premier League games in 2022-23 but enjoyed a resurgent 2023-24 under Ange Postecoglou, netting 11 times in 28 matches, only 18 of which were starts.

However, with Tottenham reportedly interested in a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who has a £65m release clause in his contract, Richarlison's future has been called into question.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, the 27-year-old revealed he received a substantial offer from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but he wishes to remain in England to bolster his international aspirations.

"The money was high, but my dream is bigger," the forward said of the Saudi offer.

"There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao and in the Premier League speaks louder."

Richarlison's 11 league goals last term came from a total of 62 shots worth 9.59 expected goals (xG), while he hit the target with 53.2% of his efforts and netted with 17.7%.

Nine of his strikes, however, came within an eight-match span between mid-December and early February. 

He only scored once in 12 league outings before that run began on December 10, and once in eight appearances after it ended on February 3, with a calf injury curtailing his season and preventing him from representing Brazil at the Copa America.

