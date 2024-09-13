Premier League: Pep Guardiola 'Happy' With Manchester City Hearing Starting Next Week

Pep Guardiola says he is "happy" Manchester City's hearing into 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules begins on Monday. (More Football News)
Following a four-year investigation, the club were charged and referred to an independent commission in February 2023.
Man City strongly deny all charges.
The alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules relate to a period between 2009 and 2018, with the trial expected to run for 10 weeks and a verdict likely to come in early 2025.
While some are dubbing it sport's 'trial of the century', Guardiola is just pleased that it is now close to the start date.
"It starts soon and hopefully finishes soon," Guardiola said of the hearing. "An independent panel will decide, and I am looking forward to the decision.
"I'm happy it's starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumours, new specialists about the sentences. We're going to see.
"I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know what I read for many, many years.
"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. So, we'll see."
On the pitch, City are beginning a busy period that will see them play seven games before the October international break.
With the start of their Champions League campaign and their EFL Cup third-round tie scheduled between their Premier League matches, Guardiola said he would not be using the hectic calendar as an excuse.
"It is going to happen many times when teams play in all competitions," he added.
"We will do our job anyway because we love to do it. I'm not a specialist about the calendar. We follow it. Everyone knows the schedule will be tight this season, so you just have to accept it."
They will have to play those games without defender Nathan Ake, who was stretchered off during the Netherlands’ Nations League meeting with Germany.
"We are unlucky with Nathan - every time he goes there [to play for the Netherlands] he comes back injured," Guardiola said.
"I think it will be until the next international break."
City's next game is at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to continue their perfect start to the campaign.