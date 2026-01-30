English Premier League Matchday 24 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 24 Preview: Manchester United supporters are set to protest against the club’s ownership ahead of Sunday’s clash with Fulham, even after morale-boosting wins over Manchester City and Arsenal

A
Associated Press
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24 preview Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United in London, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Manchester United fans’ group The 1958 will march to Old Trafford in protest against the Glazers and Jim Ratcliffe

  • The protest goes ahead despite improved results under interim head coach Michael Carrick

  • Matchday 24 features Arsenal away at Leeds, Manchester City visiting Tottenham, Liverpool hosting Newcastle, and Aston Villa facing Brentford

Even after back-to-back wins against the Premier League top two and new optimism coursing through Manchester United, fans are still planning to protest before Sunday’s home game against Fulham.

A march to Old Trafford was arranged before the morale-boosting wins against Manchester City and Arsenal and organizers are not backing down, saying they are demonstrating against the 20-time English champion’s “dysfunctional, inept ownership.”

“Bring the heat. Bring the noise. Bring your love for the club,” fan group, The 1958, posted on X this week.

The group has been a vocal critic of United’s ownership, the American Glazer family and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, the owner of petrochemical giant INEOS, assumed control of the soccer operations after buying an initial 25% stake for $1.3 billion in 2024, but performances have nosedived with two coaches fired and a worst ever Premier League campaign last season.

The Glazers have been unpopular among fans since their leveraged buyout of the club in 2005. There was hope Ratcliffe — a boyhood United supporter — would bring the good times back but his minority ownership has so far been marked by high-profile hirings and firings, ticket price hikes and sweeping cost cuts.

Former player Michael Carrick is the latest head coach, only until the end of the season, after Ruben Amorim was fired this month. Despite Carrick’s wins against City and Arsenal, fans’ anger towards the ownership remains.

The 1958 describes it as a “toxic partnership where fans are getting the worst of both worlds.”

Still, the timing looks odd given United’s upturn in form under Carrick, rise to fourth in the standings and in the Champions League places. The game against Fulham is a chance for United to produce three consecutive league wins for only the second time this season.

The fans, though, are determined to make their feelings known to the owners.

“We deserve better and our traditions need to be respected,” The 1958 said.

Key matchups

On the back of three straight league games without a win, first-placed Arsenal travels to in-form Leeds on Saturday. Liverpool is without a win in 2026 and hosts Newcastle. Second-placed Man City can keep the pressure on Arsenal with a win at Tottenham on Sunday. Third-placed Aston Villa hosts Brentford.

Players to watch

Bryan Mbeumo’s return from the Africa Cup of Nations has boosted United, with a goal in each of the wins against City and Arsenal. Tammy Abraham has rejoined Aston Villa and will add more depth to Unai Emery’s attack.

Out of action

Patrick Dorgu will reportedly be out for up to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury. Jeremy Doku is set to miss City’s game against Tottenham after hurting his calf in the Champions League midweek, and Villa’s Youri Tielemans is also expected to be out for around 10 weeks through injury.

Off the field

The Premier League is making its moves in the final days of the January transfer window. City has gone big with deals for Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, Tottenham has signed midfielder Connor Gallagher and Villa brought in Abraham and Douglas Luiz this week to strengthen its unlikely title challenge. The window closes on Monday.

