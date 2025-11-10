English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 11 Roundup: Man City Demolish Liverpool In Landmark Win For Guardiola

Pep Guardiola won his 1,000th game as a manager with a 3-0 win for Manchester City over Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. Know about all the other Matchday 11 fixtures in English Premier League 2025-26

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 11 roundup Manchester City Liverpool
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates with Phil Foden at the end of the English Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, November 9, 2025 | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City claimed 3-0 win over Liverpool in English Premier League

  • Pep Guardiola's 716th win in his 1,000th match as manager

  • Sean Dyche won first league game for Nottingham Forest against Leeds United

Manchester City claimed a decisive 3-0 over Liverpool on Sunday, marking Pep Guardiola's 716th career win and his 1,000th game as manager. This triumph in the English Premier Lea matchday 11 fixture was likely one of the most satisfying of his Guardiola's trophy-laden career, with the Spaniard celebrating victory as if it was his first.

City utterly dominated the defending English Premier League champions and one of Guardiola's fiercest rivals from his times in Spain, Germany, and England, establishing the team as a genuine contender for this term's title. Meanwhile, Liverpool's concerning form persisted as they slided down the league standings.

Guardiola's Incredible Present In Landmark Match

Manchester City's comprehensive win against Liverpool was a significant moment for Pep Guardiola. He expressed gratitude for the victory, calling it an "incredible present" from "the players and staff". He referred to Liverpool as "the most important opponent in my time here by far."

City moved to second place in the Premier League standings, just four points behind leaders Arsenal. City's well-established record includes chasing down Mikel Arteta's team in both 2023 and 2024. Their recent momentum, carrying an ominous feel, saw them capitalise on Arsenal's surprise 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

"In October, November, you don't win the Premier League," Guardiola said. "Teams that win the Premier League (are the ones) where everyone in the team is growing. When it grows and grows, you arrive at the end fighting for the title." The head coach, however, added that feels City are moving "in that way".

Erling Haaland missed a penalty in the 13th minute before heading City in front two minutes before the half-hour mark. Nico Gonzalez doubled the lead when his shot took a deflection off Virgil van Dijk in first-half stoppage time.

Jeremy Doku, the player of the match, who had tormented Liverpool throughout, scored a deserved goal in the 63rd minute, whipping in a curled effort from outside the penalty area.

Liverpool's Form Woes Continue

Liverpool, the runaway champions just six months back, slid further adrift in the able. This marked their fifth loss in six games, despite the club spending over $400 million in the offseason. The Merseyside club now occupy eighth position in the league table, eight points off the top.

Head coach Arne Slot, who was at the receiving end of taunts from City fans who chanted he would be fired in the morning, avoided discussing a title challenge.

"Last season when we were eight points clear it never felt like it was won already," he said. "At this period of time, as Liverpool manager, I shouldnlt be talking about the top position because our performance needs to be better."

While there is no suggestion that Slot's position is under any threat, Liverpool's form remains a source of concern. In fact, City's superiority was so complete that Liverpool's morale-boosting 1-0 win against Real Madrid earlier in the week was put into perspective.

Newcastle's Troubles; Dyche Seals First Forest Win

Newcastle United suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, losing 3-1 away to Brentford. Having lost to West Ham by the same score a week earlier, Eddie Howels team once again took an early lead only to squander the points.

Harvey Barnes put the visitors ahead at the Gtech Community Stadium in the 27th minute. However, Brentford stunned Newcastle with a second-half fightback, and Dan Burn's red card left Newcastle with 10 men. Kevin Schade equalised in the 56th minute.

Burn brought down Dango Ouattara in the box, and Igor Thiago converted the resulting penalty. Thiago secured his second goal in stoppage time, sealing the win. Newcastle now sits 14th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche achieved his first league win as Nottingham Forest coach. Forest rallied to beat Leeds 3-1 at the City Ground, a victory following last week's 2-2 draw with Manchester United. This result moved second-from-bottom Forest to within a point of safety.

Lukas Nmecha put Leeds ahead in the 13th minute, but Ibrahim Sangare equalised two minutes later. Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson, from the penalty spot, completed the comeback after the interval.

Other Premier League Results

Aston Villa quickly bounced back from defeat to Liverpool last week by routing Bournemouth 4-0. Villa endured a desperate start to the season, failing to win any of their first six games across all competitions. However, Unai Emery's team powered back impressively, winning eight of their last ten matches.

Emiliano Buendia, Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley, and Donyell Malen all scored for Villa. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved a penalty from Antoine Semenyo, helping Villa climb to sixth position in the standings.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Brighton concluded their match with a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
