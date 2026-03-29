Igor Tudor Sacked: Listing Down Shortest Managerial Spells In The Premier League

Summary of this article
Spurs sacked their interim manager Igor Tudor after being in charge for 44 days
Tudor leaves the role after not winning a single game in charge in the EPL
The 49-year-old is the second manager to be sacked at Spurs this season
After mere 44 days in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, Igor Tudor has departed the North London club following a winless run in the Premier League. The 49-year-old was brought in as a replacement for the sacked Thomas Frank on February 14.
The Croat has had a positive impact at previous clubs in short-term appointments, helping them to turn their torrid form around and results.
However, Tudor managed to claim a single point from five matches in the Premier League that saw Spurs slip closer to relegation zone.
The former Juventus boss spent just 44 days in his role as interim manager at Tottenham, with only 28 days between his first and last games in charge.
Tudor also oversaw Tottenham’s Round of 16 exit in the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid. That included a humiliating 5-2 loss in the first leg in Madrid, when Tudor substituted his controversially selected backup goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky, in the 17th minute.
Tudor joins a list of managers that have had the shortest managerial reign at their club since the competition began in 1992.
10 Shortest Managerial Reigns in Premier League History
30 days – Sam Allardyce at Leeds United (3 May 2023 to 2 June 2023)
39 days – Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest (9 September 2025 to 18 October 2025)
40 days – Les Reed at Charlton Athletic (14 November 2006 to 24 December 2006)
44 days - Igor Tudor at Tottenham Hotspur (14 February 2026 to 29 March 2026)
69 days – Javi Gracia at Leeds United (22 February 2023 to 2 May 2023)
75 days – Rene Meulensteen at Fulham (1 December 2013 to 14 February 2014)
77 days – Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (26 June 2017 to 11 September 2017)
85 days – Quique Sánchez Flores at Watford (7 September 2019 to 1 December 2019)
85 days – Bob Bradley at Swansea City (3 October 2016 to 27 December 2017)
94 days – Nathan Jones at Southampton (10 November 2022 to 12 February 2023)
98 days – Colin Todd at Derby County (8 October 2001 to 14 January 2002)