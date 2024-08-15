English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 1 Fixtures On TV And Online

The 2024/25 English Premier League season gets underway from August 17, Saturday with Manchester United taking on Fulham as the highly-anticipated football league kicks-off. (More Football News)
The weekend's fixtures begin with Arne Slot's Liverpool travelling to newly-promoted Ipswich Town FC. Arsenal, who finished second last season, welcome Wolves at the Emirates Stadium. Elsewhere, Everton take on Brighton, Newcastle United lock horns against Southampton.
Nottingham Forest are in action against Bournemouth and West Ham United, sans David Moyes, welcome Unai Emery's Aston Villa.
Sunday's fixtures sees Brentford in action against Crystal Palace and Chelsea clashing against Manchester City.
The final fixture of Matchweek 1 is Leicester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur.
English Premier League 2024-25 Matchweek 1 Fixtures:
Live Streaming and other details Of English Premier League 2024/25:
When is the English Premier League 2024/25 starting?
The English Premier League 2024/25 season starts off on August 17, Saturday (IST).
Which is the first fixture in the English Premier League 2024/25 season?
Manchester United's match against Fulham is the first fixture of the English Premier League 2024/25 season. It will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 17.
Where to watch the English Premier League 2024/25 season Live in India?
The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Moreover, one can live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.