Football

England Vs Serbia: 'No One Is Invincible', Says Vlahovic Ahead Of Serbs' Euro 2024 Opener

Vlahovic, who scored 16 goals for Juventus in Serie A, is hopeful of carrying his goal-scoring exploits to Germany for Serbia's first European Championship as an independent nation

Dusan Vlahovic believes Serbia can take confidence from Iceland's 1-0 victory over England ahead of Euro 2024 opener
info_icon

Dusan Vlahovic believes Serbia can take confidence from England's 1-0 defeat to Iceland ahead of their Euro 2024 opener in Gelsenkirchen. (More Football News)

England concluded their preparations for the tournament with a disappointing display at Wembley, with Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's early goal proving to be the difference.

Vlahovic, who scored 16 goals for Juventus in Serie A, is hopeful of carrying his goal-scoring exploits to Germany for Serbia's first European Championship as an independent nation.

The 24-year-old is set to feature in his second major tournament for his country, having been part of the side who suffered an early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 

England national football team players during a practice session before their clash against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2024 opener. - Photo: X/ @England
ENG Vs SRB, UEFA Euro 2024: England-Serbia Fixture Deemed 'High-Risk' By Police Officials

BY Associated Press

And Vlahovic believes the Eagles can upset Gareth Southgate's side, who are among the favourites to win the competition. 

“No one is invincible,” Vlahovic said ahead of Sunday's encounter. “We looked at the match against Iceland and there are things that can be copied from them, because they beat them at Wembley in front of 80,000 people.

"Everything is possible. (England) are the favourites, maybe the biggest in the tournament, but we believe in ourselves and we are going step by step to present ourselves in the best light.

"This way we have a calmer environment and can prepare more serenely for the upcoming matches."

Following their encounter against the Three Lions, Serbia travel to Munich to face Slovenia before concluding their group campaign against Denmark. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student
  5. NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
  3. Gujarati Cinema Is Still In A Nascent Stage, Says ‘Jhamkudi’ Actor Viraj Ghelani
  4. Badshah Blames Show Promoter After His Dallas Gig Is Stopped Midway
  5. Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon
Sports News
  1. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Ends - Match Called Off Due To Wet Outfield
  2. PCB To Crack Down On Two-NOCs Policy Following Pakistan's Disappointing T20 World Cup Showdown
  3. ENG Vs SRB, UEFA Euro 2024: Three Lions Look To Turn 58-Year Heartache Into European Happiness
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  5. T20 World Cup: Scotland's Michael Leask Fancies Australia Upset To Secure Super 8 Berth
World News
  1. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  2. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  3. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  4. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  5. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow