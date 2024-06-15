England Vs Serbia: 'No One Is Invincible', Says Vlahovic Ahead Of Serbs' Euro 2024 Opener

Dusan Vlahovic believes Serbia can take confidence from England's 1-0 defeat to Iceland ahead of their Euro 2024 opener in Gelsenkirchen. (More Football News)
England concluded their preparations for the tournament with a disappointing display at Wembley, with Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's early goal proving to be the difference.
Vlahovic, who scored 16 goals for Juventus in Serie A, is hopeful of carrying his goal-scoring exploits to Germany for Serbia's first European Championship as an independent nation.
The 24-year-old is set to feature in his second major tournament for his country, having been part of the side who suffered an early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
And Vlahovic believes the Eagles can upset Gareth Southgate's side, who are among the favourites to win the competition.
“No one is invincible,” Vlahovic said ahead of Sunday's encounter. “We looked at the match against Iceland and there are things that can be copied from them, because they beat them at Wembley in front of 80,000 people.
"Everything is possible. (England) are the favourites, maybe the biggest in the tournament, but we believe in ourselves and we are going step by step to present ourselves in the best light.
"This way we have a calmer environment and can prepare more serenely for the upcoming matches."
Following their encounter against the Three Lions, Serbia travel to Munich to face Slovenia before concluding their group campaign against Denmark.