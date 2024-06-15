Football

ENG Vs SRB, UEFA Euro 2024: England-Serbia Fixture Deemed 'High-Risk' By Police Officials

England versus Serbia fixture has been tagged high risk by police, it's the only Euro 2024 game where fans in the Gelsenkirchen stadium are restricted to low alcohol beer.

england football players X @England
England national football team players during a practice session before their clash against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2024 opener. Photo: X/ @England
info_icon

Because England vs. Serbia has been tagged high risk by police, it's the only Euro 2024 game where fans in the Gelsenkirchen stadium are restricted to low alcohol beer. (More Football News)

Yet, elsewhere in the city on Sunday, organizers are preparing for a festival atmosphere despite police concerns about potential crowd violence.

“We've plenty of alcohol,” Wilhelm Weßels, head of the city of Gelsenkirchen Euros office, said on Friday. To be precise, he said 80,000 liters of beer.

If it sounds like the messages to fans in Gelsenkirchen are mixed, it is because they are.

Being a host city for the European Championship is a big deal to Gelsenkirchen, and the fan zone and bunting set up in its center is ready to welcome an expected 20,000 England fans and around 10,000 from Serbia.

But the potential for problems has been highlighted as the game has edged ever closer.

“Between the police forces of the federal states, the national associations and UEFA as the organizer, we came to the conclusion that this match would be classified a so-called high-risk match,” said Peter Both, chief police director of Gelsenkirchen.

For historical reasons, that tag doesn't surprise. English fans have a notorious reputation going back decades, while Serbian supporters caused a Euro 2012 qualifier against Italy to be called off when they threw flares and fireworks.

England national football team players during a practice session before their clash against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2024 opener. - Photo: X/ @England
Serbia Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The effectiveness of the low alcohol measure is questionable, given how readily available full-strength beer will be outside of the stadium ahead of kickoff at 9 p.m. local time.

“If someone arrives so drunk that they are barely able to hold their ticket, I would expect them to be denied entry to the stadium,” Both said.

“I firmly believe that there is a connection between excessive alcohol consumption and the willingness to become violent. If that no longer exists, we will have to rewrite all the biology books on the subject.”

While alcohol has felt like the main topic of debate ahead of the match, Weßels was keen to point to other options available for fans, including 32,000 sausages and 7.5 tons of chips.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. S Jaishankar Likely To Visit Sri Lanka Next Week
  2. Blistering Heat Sweeps Haryana, Punjab
  3. Centre Approves Proposal For Construction Of Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro Corridor
  4. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. ‘Thank You Prime Minister’: Sharad Pawar Credits Modi For MVA’s Lok Sabha Success. Here’s Why
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  2. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  3. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  4. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  5. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Lead Hungary After Half-Time In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  2. Poland Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  3. Pakistan Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 36: When, Where To Watch
  4. Copa America 2024, Group A And B: Teams, Key Players, And What To Know
  5. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Florida Rains Dampen Kohli's Final Chance Before Super Eight Campaign?
World News
  1. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  2. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  3. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  4. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  5. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Lead Hungary After Half-Time In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow