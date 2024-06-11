Football

England At UEFA Euro 2024: Joe Hart Backs 'Incredibly Strong' Three Lions For European Glory

Hart, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, represented England at two European Championships in 2012 and 2016

Joe Hart is backing Southgate to take England far at Euro 2024.
info_icon

England are "incredibly strong" and "definitely good enough to go all the way" at Euro 2024, insists former Three Lions goalkeeper Joe Hart. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate's side, who were runners-up to Italy at the delayed Euro 2020, are among the favourites to go one better and lift the Henri Delaunay trophy in Germany this year, and there is envious quality within their ranks.

Jude Bellingham played a starring role during his debut season with Real Madrid, with Harry Kane following suit at Bayern Munich, while Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones are fresh from winning a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League title with Manchester City.

Hart, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, represented England at two European Championships in 2012 and 2016, playing alongside the likes of Kane, Walker and Stones at the latter.

The ex-Man City and Celtic stopper briefly featured for the Three Lions during the early stages of Southgate's tenure, which began in September 2016, and he talked up the nation's chances to BBC Sport.

"I know a lot of our players well from my time with the squad," said Hart, whose tally of 75 caps is only bettered by Peter Shilton (125) among England goalkeepers. "They are top-class players who will have a huge say in how we do this time.

"I feel like [Southgate's] confidence has increased a lot since my time with the squad. He's had success at the past two tournaments... and it also seems like everyone loves playing under him, which is so important.

"For everything that is talked about by people outside the squad, it is what happens in the camp that really matters, and Gareth has built an environment where they will feel safe and will be very focused.

"It looks like the manager and players understand each other and what it takes to go the distance, so they will be able to put themselves in the best position to execute all the planning and hard work that they have already put in.

"England are definitely good enough to go all the way in Germany. If you look at all the squads, then along with France, we are incredibly strong.

"But I know what goes into winning a tournament, and it is not quite as simple as just having the best players, so we will have to see how it plays out."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  2. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  3. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
  4. The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Twist Likely In UP As 6 INDIA Bloc MPs Face Criminal Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Launch Usha Kakade's Production House, Welcome Her Into Industry
  2. Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Reacts To Her Wedding Reports With Zaheer Iqbal: It’s Better If You...
  3. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal
  4. Hansika Motwani Amps Up Her Oomph Quotient In Bomber Jacket, Matching Ruffled Skirt
  5. Rihanna Flaunts Neck-Pieces By Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Joe Hart Backs 'Incredibly Strong' Three Lions For European Glory
  2. Germany's All-Time Top Scorer Miroslav Klose Named New Coach Of Nuremberg
  3. Franz Beckenbauer: German Great To Be Honoured At UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony
  4. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: CAN Reach 106; PAK On Top
  5. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  2. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  3. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
  4. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
  5. 49 Dead, 140 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Yemen: UN Agency
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan