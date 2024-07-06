Football

ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024: Murat Yakin Confident Of Causing England Problems In Quarter-final Clash

Switzerland are hoping to create history by reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in their history

Murat Yakin has said Switzerland are living in the moment at Euro 2024
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin is sure his team will cause England plenty of problems in their Euro 2024 quarter-final meeting in Dusseldorf on Saturday.  (More Football News)

The Swiss reached their fifth-ever major tournament quarter-final following their triumph over Italy in Berlin last week, thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas. 

Yakin's side have impressed at the tournament so far, finishing second in Group A and drawing with hosts Germany in their final group fixture. 

Switzerland are hoping to create history by reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in their history. 

However, they come against an England side yet to sparkle in Germany but have lost just one of their last 24 meetings with the Swiss in all competitions (W17 D6). 

But Yakin is confident his side can rip up the script and carry the momentum from their win over the Azzurri into their clash with the Three Lions.

"We are happy just to be in this moment, to be doing this," Yakin said.

"We have played well and we were able to create problems for big opponents. 

"We are in good shape, we have a lot of self-confidence, and we have shown in several games that we can play against big teams.

"We played against the defending champion, we played well against the hosts, Germany. And so we will cause problems for the English."

The winner of the encounter will face either the Netherlands or Turkiye in Dortmund next Wednesday. 

