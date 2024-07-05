Jude Bellingham has been fined by UEFA for a gesture made in England's win over Slovakia at Euro 2024, while Turkiye's Merih Demiral has been banned for two games for his goal celebration. (More Football News)
England midfielder Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick to equalise in stoppage time against Solvakia, keeping his side's tournament hopes alive.
But he was seen kissing his hand and grabbing his crotch after the full-time whistle in a gesture some interpreted as an insult towards Slovakia's fans and bench.
Bellingham later took to social media to rubbish the claims, claiming it was an "inside joke gesture".
After an investigation, UEFA has handed him a €30,000 fine, along with a one-match suspended ban, which means he can face Switzerland on Saturday.
The ban is suspended for one year.
While Bellingham will be available for England's quarter-final against Switzerland, Demiral will not be able to play in his side's match against the Netherlands.
The defender scored twice against Austria, including the fastest-ever knockout round goal in Euros history, and celebrated his second with a 'wolf salute'.
His gesture, which is banned in France and Austria, is associated with the far-right extremist group Grey Wolves, which is linked with Turkiye’s ruling coalition party, the National Movement Party.