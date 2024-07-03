Football

UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England

Jude Bellingham has admitted that while he was in the air, he compared himself to former Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored an iconic overhead kick for Los Blancos in the 2018 Champions League final

Jude Bellingham scored an overhead kick to keep England in Euro 2024
info_icon

Jude Bellingham says he "felt like Ronaldo" while scoring a stunning overhead kick to send England to extra-time against Slovakia in the round of 16 at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The Three Lions looked to be heading out of the European Championships on Sunday until Bellingham scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

Harry Kane then scored the winner in the first minute of extra time, with the captain later describing Bellingham's strike as one of the best in England's history.

Bellingham has admitted that while he was in the air, he compared himself to former Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored an iconic overhead kick for Los Blancos in the 2018 Champions League final.

"It was really instinct more than anything," Bellingham said while speaking on England's 'Diary Room' show. "It kind of fell in the perfect spot, and it was a little bit behind me.

"When I was in the air, I thought, 'I'm six feet off the ground, and it's like Ronaldo!' But I've watched it back, and I still had one hand on the ground, so it wasn't the most acrobatic.

"But it was a nice contact. Definitely one of the most important and memorable moments of my career so far."

The England performance was drawing comparisons to their early exit at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 until Bellingham's intervention, with his strike their first on target.

The Madrid man reflected on how close England came to an exit, but praised the team's belief for getting them over the line.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster really, and probably not the most enjoyable way that you want to win a game," he added.

"You want [to] feel comfortable and in control, but you've got to find ways to win, even if it means overhead kicks in 90 plus five minutes.

"The difference in emotion is huge – it's one minute being dead and buried, as I saw the Slovakia bench all ready to run on, and you feel a bit disheartened and a bit gutted.

“It's not the way I would've wanted it to end – I'm having a good time here with all the lads and the staff and one moment later, it all changes.

"You start believing that we could create one more chance and, luckily, we got it in."

England will play Switzerland in their quarter-final on Saturday, with the Netherlands or Turkiye awaiting in the semi-finals if they make it through.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  2. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  3. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  4. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  5. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  3. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
World News
  1. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  2. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  3. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  4. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  5. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed