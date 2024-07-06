Football

ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Preview: England Vs Switzerland Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

The winner will play the Netherlands or Turkey in the semifinals. Here's what to know about the match

england football players X @England
England national football team players during a practice session before their UEFA Euro 2024 game. Photo: X/ @England
info_icon

England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Saturday. England faced criticism from fans who thought the team underperformed in its extra-time win over Slovakia, while Switzerland exceeded expectations by knocking out defending champion Italy.

The winner will play the Netherlands or Turkey in the semifinals. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT) in Duesseldorf. Here's what to know about the match:

Match facts— England is playing its fourth quarterfinal at a major tournament under England manager Gareth Southgate and won two of the previous three. Southgate's cautious tactics have brought hefty criticism from England fans, some of whom threw plastic cups at him in the group stage.

— Jude Bellingham's last-minute overhead kick to send England's last-16 game with Slovakia to extra time has been one of the most dramatic moments of Euro 2024. Defender John Stones said Thursday that surviving that brush with elimination gave the team new confidence.

— Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has won a reputation for smart tactics at Euro 2024, especially by outclassing an Italy team packed with more famous names in the round of 16.

— England is playing two days after a general election ended 14 years of rule by the Conservative Party. It didn't make waves in the England camp, which Stones called a “politics-free zone."

Team news— Bellingham is available after he avoided an immediate ban from UEFA, which investigated an allegedly crude gesture he made during the Slovakia game. UEFA fined Bellingham 30,000 euros ($32,500) and gave him a one-game ban that only takes effect if he breaks the rules again during a one-year probationary period. He has denied he was mocking Slovakia when he seemed to gesture toward his crotch.

— England defender Marc Guéhi is suspended after picking up a second booking against Slovakia. Ezri Konsa, who came off the bench in extra time in that game, is the favorite to replace him in the center of defense alongside Stones.

— Stones wore heavy strapping on his right knee in training Wednesday but said Thursday he's fit to play.

— Bellingham, forward Phil Foden and full back Kieran Trippier are among five England players who would miss the semifinals if booked against Switzerland. Captain Granit Xhaka is one of four Swiss players in the same situation.

— Xhaka is fit after training individually earlier this week, Yakin said on Friday.

Southgate knows England must be better
Euro 2024: Southgate Salutes England's 'Togetherness And Spirit' But Acknowledges Need For Improvement

BY Stats Perform

By the numbers— Southgate is marking his 100th game in charge and it could be his last. His contract expires after the tournament.

— Switzerland hasn't beaten England for 43 years. Harry Kane scored the winning goal when England had a comeback 2-1 win the last time they played in a 2022 friendly.

— It's only the third time the Swiss team is playing in the quarterfinals of a major tournament. It has yet to reach a semifinal. A penalty-shootout loss to Spain in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 was its best European Championship showing.

What they're saying

“The other night, I thought we were going home after 60 minutes of the game. To change the mindset of us all and keep that belief and faith, it's got a lot of power behind that for ourselves, other teams. Everyone watching at home knows that we're there to do it right until the last minute, literally. And, I think we should take great confidence from that.” — England defender John Stones.

— “No matter how they played, they are in the quarterfinals, so no one is interested how they played in the group stage and in the games before that. They have a lot of quality and any time they can hurt their opponents, so we need to be prepared for that.” — Switzerland defender Fabian Schär warns against underestimating England.

