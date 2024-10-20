Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty was the difference as Napoli laboured to a 1-0 win at Empoli on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table. (More Football News)
Kvaratskhelia tucked away his spot-kick in the 63rd minute, Napoli's only shot on target over the 90 minutes and the first goal Empoli have conceded at home in the league this season.
Tino Anjorin was the player to concede the penalty, standing on Matteo Politano's foot inside the area on the Napoli winger's 300th Serie A appearance.
Empoli were left to rue missed chances in the first half when they were by far the better side, with Sebastiano Esposito going closest when his ferocious volley was kept out by Elia Caprile.
Caprile was also called upon to stop Giuseppe Pezzella's effort with his foot as Antonio Conte's men earned a scrappy win, their fourth in a row in all competitions.
Napoli moved on to 19 points, three ahead of Juventus in second with Inter third on 14 before they face Roma later on Sunday. Empoli are 11th with 10 points.
Data Debrief: Kvara on the spot
Kvaratskhelia has scored four league goals this season, a tally only bettered by four players in Serie A – Marcus Thuram, Mateo Retegui (both seven), Christian Pulisic and Dusan Vlahovic (both five).
The Georgian has now scored three penalties in the competition overall, with each of those coming in away games.