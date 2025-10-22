Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday
The match will take placed at Waldstadion
The contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website
German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt welcome struggling English champions Liverpool at Waldstadion for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Watch the Frankfurt vs Liverpool football match live tonight.
Frankfurt began their continental campaign with a commanding 5-1 home win over visiting Turkish side, Galatasaray. However, Dino Toppmoller's Eagles were brought back down to earth with a 1-5 defeat to Atletico Madrid, away in Spain.
They will enter the match with three points and a neutral goal difference after two matches. Liverpool, the six-time European champions, also have three points, having edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield before falling 0-1 in Istanbul against Galatasaray.
Liverpool arrived late in Germany after their flight was delayed on Tuesday because of what the Reds described as "technical issues with the aircraft." Arne Slot's men have lost four straight games in all competitions heading into the Frankfurt clash.
Frankfurt vs Liverpool Head-To-Head Record
This marks the third meeting between the two teams -- during the UEFA Cup 1972-73 first round. Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield, then played out a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture.
Frankfurt vs Liverpool Live Streaming
The Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at Waldstadion.
When will the Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Match start?
The Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.
How to live stream the Frankfurt vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Frankfurt vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Frankfurt vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.