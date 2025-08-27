West Ham were dumped out by Wolves piling more pressure on Potter
Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice in two minutes to complete Wolves' turnaround in a 3-2 win over West Ham in the second round of the EFL Cup, piling the pressure on Graham Potter.
Strand Larsen, who was reportedly the subject of a rejected £50m bid from Newcastle United on Monday, earned Wolves' first win of the new season late on.
West Ham made a bright start, but Wolves took the lead two minutes before the break, with Rodrigo Gomes scoring from the rebound of Hwang Hee-chan's penalty, which had struck the post – Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was tripped by Guido Rodrigues to win the spot-kick.
The visitors turned things around in the first 20 minutes of the second half, though, with Tomas Soucek heading past Sam Johnstone in the 50th minute before Lucas Paqueta followed suit 13 minutes later.
However, substitute Strand Larsen pulled Wolves level in the 82nd minute, pouncing on Alphonse Areola's save, before heading in the winner just under two minutes later.
It is now three losses from three for West Ham this term, with Potter's side conceding 11 goals in those games.
Meanwhile, an inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday stunned Premier League side Leeds United with a stunning penalty shootout victory.
After a 1-1 draw in normal time, the Owls, whose off-field issues meant they only had one stand open for the fans amid protests, triumphed 3-0 in the shootout.
Seven of Wednesday's players have never made a league start for the club, but Leeds were unable to break down their resilient back line in the first half.
Karl Darlow's woeful mistake led to the opening goal 63 minutes in as he failed to hold onto Jamal Lowe’s arrowed cross, allowing it to trickle over the line, though substitute Jayden Bogle's low drive levelled the score in the 81st minute.
Debutant Dominic Calvert-Lewin then missed two glorious chances to win it, and Leeds' profligacy was punished in the shootout, as Ethan Horvath brilliantly saved Joel Piroe and Sean Longstaff's efforts on either side of Calvert-Lewin's skied effort.
Sunderland were another Premier League casualty as they were knocked out by League One Huddersfield Town.
Leo Castledine's ninth-minute opener was cancelled out by Marc Guiu with six minutes remaining, as the Black Cats finished normal time at 1-1.
However, Huddersfield triumphed 6-5 from 12 yards – after the first 11 players all netted their spot-kicks, Lee Nicholls proved the hero as he kept out Milan Aleksic.
Wrexham also staged a late comeback to make it to the third round, beating Preston North End 3-2 thanks to substitute Kieffer Moore.
Wrexham left it late against Hull City in the last round, before eventually progressing on penalties, but this time, they avoided a shootout.
Twice they came from behind, with Ryan Hardie and Harry Ashfield cancelling out Lewis Dobbin and Liam Lindsay's respective goals, before Moore popped up with a 92nd-minute winner.
Data Debrief: Potter feeling the pressure?
West Ham went into their second-round tie knowing history was not on their side, and that only continued - they have now lost nine of their last 11 EFL Cup clashes against fellow Premier League sides.
They struggled to create against Wolves, accumulating just 0.92 expected goals (xG) from their seven attempts, while they conceded 19 shots (worth 1.99 xG) and five big chances.
As for Sheffield Wednesday, they stopped a run of three consecutive defeats against Leeds in what was their 104th meeting with their Yorkshire rivals.
Six of their last nine EFL Cup ties have now gone to penalties, with this their second triumph already this season, having beaten Bolton Wanderers in the same manner.