Football

EFL Championship: Leeds Edge Out Middlesbrough To Climb To Second Place

In a match that saw fortunes swinging with each goal, Leeds United emerged victorious with a 4-3 margin against Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. Crysencio Summerville netted a brace as Leeds’ hopes of automatic promotion got a boost

Advertisement

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the EFL Championship match against Middlesbrough on April 22, 2024.
info_icon

Crysencio Summerville’s brace boosted Leeds’ hopes of automatic promotion as they edged to a 4-3 victory against Middlesbrough in a thrilling EFL Championship clash. (More Football News)

A relentless opening saw five goals scored in the first half alone, starting with Boro going in front through Isaiah Jones just seven minutes in, but the visitors soon got their foot back in the game with goals from Summerville and Patrick Bamford in the space of 11 minutes.

An enthralling end-to-end encounter saw Emmanuel Latte Lath level on the 30 minute mark but Wilfried Gnonto restored Leeds’ advantage from a ruthless attack.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the EFL Championship relegation zone with their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. - Martin Rickett/PA
Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackburn, EFL Championship: Owls Out Of Relegation Zone

BY Stats Perform

Summerville extended the advantage in the second half before Latte Lath’s header threatened a late comeback. However, Leeds held on for a victory which means they leapfrog Ipswich into second place, albeit having played a game more than the Suffolk club.

Middlesbrough took the lead in the seventh minute when Luke Thomas won the ball on the left flank and played in Finn Azaz, who flicked a quick pass to an onrushing Latte Lath.

Illan Meslier came out to block the ball, which bounced underneath him and into the path of Jones, who raced past defender Junior Firpo and stabbed the ball into an empty net.

Advertisement

Leeds composed themselves and equalised just seven minutes later when Anfernee Dijksteel clipped Georginio Rutter’s ankles in the area and Summerville stepped up to fire the subsequent spot-kick into the bottom left corner.

Ozan Tufan’s penalty miss proved costly for Hull. - Richard Sellers/PA
Watford 0-0 Hull City, EFL Championship: Tigers' Play-off Hopes All But Ended By Draw

BY Stats Perform

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when former Boro striker Bamford came back to haunt the Riverside, bundling in Firpo’s cross with his thigh past goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

After threatening from some corners, Boro got an equaliser on the half-hour mark when Leeds were dispossessed from a throw-in in their own half. Azaz found an unmarked Latte Lath on the edge of the box and Meslier could only palm the forward’s powerful strike into the net.

Leeds regained their lead nine minutes later with a well-worked attack through the middle involving Archie Gray, with Summerville threading the ball into Gnonto, who smashed it past Dieng.

The visitors nearly had another just minutes later in a similar style, but Bamford’s effort was pawed away by Dieng and Sammy Silvera smashed a shot over the bar just before the break.

The EFL says the agreement over FA Cup replays is further evidence of its clubs being ‘marginalised' - Nigel French/PA
Ending FA Cup Replays Another Example Of EFL Being ‘Marginalised’, Says League

BY Stats Perform

The hosts patiently passed around the pitch in a quieter start to the second half and Lewis O’Brien and Dijksteel tested Meslier with some dangerous crosses.

Advertisement

However, Leeds dealt the next blow from another devastating break in the 61st minute when Firpo played through to Summerville in acres of space on the left and the forward scored his second of the evening with a curling shot across goal.

The game still had another twist when Latte Lath set up a manic finale after looping a header over Meslier from a pinpoint cross in the 87th minute.

The visitors were forced into some frenetic defending and Meslier made a low dive to deny Jonny Howson’s effort in stoppage-time to wrap up victory.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: For 3rd Straight Day, PM Modi Repeats 'Minority' Remark, Says Congress Plotting 'Deep Conspiracy'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit