Ederson Transfer News: Brazil Goalkeeper Yet To Make Decision On Man City Future

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad this transfer window, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr interested in his signature, though the latter reportedly pulled out of the race

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson
Ederson says he has yet to make a decision about his future at Manchester City amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola is keen to keep his goalkeeper at the club, saying "I wish from the bottom of my heart Eddie will continue with us" when asked about the prospect of him leaving.

Ederson has proved an integral figure for City since arriving from Benfica in 2017, making 332 appearances in all competitions and keeping 155 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old is currently on City's pre-season tour of the United States having missed the Copa America with an eye injury, and started their 3-2 defeat to Milan in New York on Saturday.

Speaking after that game, Ederson admitted he still did not know where his future lies, but welcomed the praise from Guardiola.

"There isn't a decision yet," he said. "To hear Pep saying that was very gratifying.

"It's now my eighth season with him, living many good moments, also some bad ones. He's a guy who is easy to work with, he's a football genius and everyone knows that. So, it's really good to hear that from him.

"I'm happy here, having a good moment with my team-mates. I'm enjoying as well to get my fitness back on track. I'm very calm, whatever happens is in God's hands and he knows the right way to go. Whatever he gives me I'll be happy with."

City's next friendly on their pre-season tour will see them face Guardiola's former side Barcelona in Orlando on Tuesday. 

