Ederson And Myself 'Push Each Other To Be Better', Says Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool shot-stopper has also kept 89 clean sheets, with only Ederson (97) managing more in the same period

Alisson-Liverpool
Alisson celebrating
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has suggested that the form and ability of compatriot and Manchester City stopper Ederson pushes him to be better on the field. (More Football News)

Since making his Premier League debut in August 2018, the Brazilian has prevented more league goals than any other goalkeeper according to Opta's goals prevented metric.

He has also kept 89 clean sheets, with only Ederson (97) managing more in the same period.

"Ederson is a fantastic guy and in the national team, we have a really good relationship," said the 31-year-old, during an interview for BBC's Football Focus.

"I really like his composure… When I look at him, I can see that this is the way that I have to play. I have to be cooler with the ball at my feet even when I am under pressure.

"I think in a way we push each other because I see him doing well, and I know I have to do better.

"It's healthy competition, we push each other, and it's the best for the national team."

Arne Slot claimed another big win.
Liverpool Players Fired Up By Quality Competition, Says Head Coach Arne Slot

BY Stats Perform

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2018, Alisson has won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup, along with the 2019 Copa America with Brazil.

But he insists that while he has enjoyed the success he has achieved, they are not his main source of drive.

"My main motivation is not the prizes… my motivations come from inside," he added.

"My faith in God makes me work hard and better. I really believe that everything I do is a way to praise God.

"Winning trophies and awards makes me happy, but my motivation comes from inside, my family."

Alisson and Liverpool are aiming to emulate some of the success achieved by former manager Jurgen Klopp, who signed him, under the leadership of his replacement Arne Slot.

Slot has made a bright start to life at Anfield, winning six matches out of seven in all competitions, while they currently occupy second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Man City.

The new ideas brought in by the Dutchman have been warmly embraced by the Liverpool players, according to Alisson.

"We were great before, but Arne is bringing us a new energy and knowledge," he said.

"He is a really smart manager, and he is helping us a lot. You can see from how we are playing now.

"We are committed to the plan and can see it is a good plan. We still have a lot to improve, but we are [going] in the right direction. We have a big gap to reach for our best, but we are doing well so far."

Following the departure of senior players such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner in recent seasons, Alisson is now one of the oldest and most experienced players within the Liverpool squad.

That has seen him take on more leadership responsibilities alongside other established players, having rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

"I am committed to this club 100% and that involves being part of the leadership group," he said.

"We have a lot of young players coming in, new players coming in, old players going out, there is a completely new staff.

"The challenge for us was to keep the good things, pass these onto the staff and the players coming in, and embrace the good stuff that the new staff are bringing.

"It was a big challenge for this leadership group and I really believe we are doing quite well. We are sharing the responsibility and telling young players they need to step up as well.

"This club is special and the people who work here are special."

