Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their unbeaten streak against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and defeated their arch-rivals 2-0 in the 400th Kolkata Derby at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. (Highlights | More Football News)
The stage was set for a historic clash between Asia's two biggest football rivals. East Bengal started attacking from the word go but it was calm and composed Mohun Bagan who broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.
Jamie Maclaren scored the first goal of the match in the 41st minute thanks to a brilliant pass by Manvir Singh. He just moved his right foot so accurately that it went straight into the goalpost. Anwar Ali and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill tried their best but could not save the goal.
The contest was intense and saw many ugly tackles and fouls. The crowd also enjoyed the game with various hoardings and posters from the arena.
During the half-time, the Mariners were in the lead and they maintained the same till the end. The hosts tried many times but the defence of Mohun Bagan was as strong as rock. Greg Stewart did a brilliant job in the middle and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance.
The only goal-scorer in the game, Jamie Maclaren was substituted in the 68th minute and Dimitri Petratos came onto the field. He scored the second goal for Mohun Bagan and his first of the season in the 89th minute.
He found the ball from a pass by one of his players from the right flank and was going towards the goalpost but while going for the ball, Prabhsukhran Singh Gill jumped on his boots and he fell over. The referee gave that a penalty. And Petratos hit on the right side of the goalpost to double the lead.
It was East Bengal's new head coach Oscar Bruzon's first match as their coach and he was clearly not happy with the way the game ended. He replaced Carles Cuadrat, who was sacked after a poor start in the ISL. Bino George has been acting as the interim head coach before this match.
East Bengal have lost all of their matches in this edition of the ISL and are at the bottom of the points table. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have climbed to the second spot with three wins and one draw in five games.
Now, East Bengal will face Odisha FC on Tuesday in Kalinga Stadium whereas Mohun Bagan will clash with Hyderabad FC on 30th October at Gachibowli Stadium in Telangana.