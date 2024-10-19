East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Manvir's Header Given Offside, Goal Cancelled; EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Photo: ISL

Welcome to the live coverage of the Kolkata Derby being played between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, 19th October. It is going to be the 400th Kolkata Derby and the stadium is filled with fans and supporters. East Bengal FC have not won any match in the current ISL season and will be hopeful of a win in front of the home crowd. Follow the live scores and updates of the EBFC Vs MBSG, Indian Super League (ISL) match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2024, 08:02:52 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Prabhsukhan's Save Manvir advances with the ball and takes a shot. East Bengal clears the ball, but Mohun Bagan earns a corner. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill makes a crucial save on the goal line. Manvir follows up with a shot after a corner kick by Greg Stewart. 28' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

19 Oct 2024, 07:58:55 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Oscar Bruzon's 1st Match The newly appointed East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon has finally landed in India and are on the sidelines for this match. He replaced Carles Cuadrat as EBFC manager after a poor start of the ISL campaign. Bino George was acting as the interim head coach. 26' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

19 Oct 2024, 07:55:30 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Offside!! Mohun Bagan's goal was given offside. Mohun Bagan missed a big chance when Greg Stewart's brilliant in-step pass found Mclaren, but his shot was saved by Gill. Liston's cross from the left went into the goal, but Manvir's attempt to go for a header resulted in the referee Tejas cancelling the goal due to offside. 19' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

19 Oct 2024, 07:43:06 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Mohun Bagan Making Chances Mohun Bagan players are creating some chances with brilliant passes and tackles but East Bengal players are playing offensive with most of the players targeting their opponent players. Still, the scorecards are empty. 10' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

19 Oct 2024, 07:36:54 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Kick-off The Kolkata Derby started with the home team dominating and within the first 30 seconds, Liston was injured on the ground after an ugly tackle from an East Bengal player. 2' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

19 Oct 2024, 07:31:24 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: National Anthem Time Both teams are out in the middle and referees are with them. The national anthem will take place. Then the kick-off will happen with a whistle from the referee.

19 Oct 2024, 07:22:54 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Houseful In Kolkata The 400th Kolkata Derby is going to be an unforgettable experience for the fans and supporters of both teams. They have gathered at Salt Lake Stadium to witness Asia's oldest Football rivalry and the players of both teams are out. Coaches are also out. Fans gathered at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for the Kolkata Derby. Photo: ISL

19 Oct 2024, 07:18:33 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Lineups Revealed Mohun Bagan Starting XI: Vishal (GK), Ashish, Tom, Alberto, Subhashish (C), Thapa, Liston, Apuia, Manvir, Greg, Maclaren Your Red & Golds are ready for the BIG ONE! ⚔️#JoyEastBengal #ISL #KolkataDerby #EBFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/IjYcoKZw4H — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 19, 2024

19 Oct 2024, 07:00:12 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.