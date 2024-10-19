East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Manvir's Header Given Offside, Goal Cancelled; EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Prabhsukhan's Save
Manvir advances with the ball and takes a shot. East Bengal clears the ball, but Mohun Bagan earns a corner. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill makes a crucial save on the goal line. Manvir follows up with a shot after a corner kick by Greg Stewart.
28' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Oscar Bruzon's 1st Match
The newly appointed East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon has finally landed in India and are on the sidelines for this match. He replaced Carles Cuadrat as EBFC manager after a poor start of the ISL campaign. Bino George was acting as the interim head coach.
26' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Offside!!
Mohun Bagan's goal was given offside. Mohun Bagan missed a big chance when Greg Stewart's brilliant in-step pass found Mclaren, but his shot was saved by Gill. Liston's cross from the left went into the goal, but Manvir's attempt to go for a header resulted in the referee Tejas cancelling the goal due to offside.
19' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Mohun Bagan Making Chances
Mohun Bagan players are creating some chances with brilliant passes and tackles but East Bengal players are playing offensive with most of the players targeting their opponent players. Still, the scorecards are empty.
10' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Kick-off
The Kolkata Derby started with the home team dominating and within the first 30 seconds, Liston was injured on the ground after an ugly tackle from an East Bengal player.
2' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: National Anthem Time
Both teams are out in the middle and referees are with them. The national anthem will take place. Then the kick-off will happen with a whistle from the referee.
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Houseful In Kolkata
The 400th Kolkata Derby is going to be an unforgettable experience for the fans and supporters of both teams. They have gathered at Salt Lake Stadium to witness Asia's oldest Football rivalry and the players of both teams are out. Coaches are also out.
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Lineups Revealed
Mohun Bagan Starting XI: Vishal (GK), Ashish, Tom, Alberto, Subhashish (C), Thapa, Liston, Apuia, Manvir, Greg, Maclaren
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming
The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?
The players are ready and the action will start at 7:30 pm IST. The crowd has already come and they are chanting songs and slogans for their favourite teams. Before the kick-off, players are doing their warm-ups.