East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Manvir's Header Given Offside, Goal Cancelled; EBFC 0-0 MBSG

The Salt Lake Stadium is witnessing a historic moment as the 400th Kolkata Derby is being held there. Follow the live scores and updates of the EBFC Vs MBSG, Indian Super League (ISL) match, right here

19 October 2024
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Photo: ISL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Kolkata Derby being played between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, 19th October. It is going to be the 400th Kolkata Derby and the stadium is filled with fans and supporters. East Bengal FC have not won any match in the current ISL season and will be hopeful of a win in front of the home crowd. Follow the live scores and updates of the EBFC Vs MBSG, Indian Super League (ISL) match, right here.
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Prabhsukhan's Save

Manvir advances with the ball and takes a shot. East Bengal clears the ball, but Mohun Bagan earns a corner. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill makes a crucial save on the goal line. Manvir follows up with a shot after a corner kick by Greg Stewart.

28' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Oscar Bruzon's 1st Match

The newly appointed East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon has finally landed in India and are on the sidelines for this match. He replaced Carles Cuadrat as EBFC manager after a poor start of the ISL campaign. Bino George was acting as the interim head coach.

26' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Offside!!

Mohun Bagan's goal was given offside. Mohun Bagan missed a big chance when Greg Stewart's brilliant in-step pass found Mclaren, but his shot was saved by Gill. Liston's cross from the left went into the goal, but Manvir's attempt to go for a header resulted in the referee Tejas cancelling the goal due to offside.

19' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Mohun Bagan Making Chances

Mohun Bagan players are creating some chances with brilliant passes and tackles but East Bengal players are playing offensive with most of the players targeting their opponent players. Still, the scorecards are empty.

10' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Kick-off

The Kolkata Derby started with the home team dominating and within the first 30 seconds, Liston was injured on the ground after an ugly tackle from an East Bengal player.

2' - EBFC 0-0 MBSG

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: National Anthem Time

Both teams are out in the middle and referees are with them. The national anthem will take place. Then the kick-off will happen with a whistle from the referee.

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Houseful In Kolkata

The 400th Kolkata Derby is going to be an unforgettable experience for the fans and supporters of both teams. They have gathered at Salt Lake Stadium to witness Asia's oldest Football rivalry and the players of both teams are out. Coaches are also out.

Fans gathered at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for the Kolkata Derby.
Fans gathered at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for the Kolkata Derby. Photo: ISL

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Lineups Revealed

Mohun Bagan Starting XI: Vishal (GK), Ashish, Tom, Alberto, Subhashish (C), Thapa, Liston, Apuia, Manvir, Greg, Maclaren

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming

The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?

The players are ready and the action will start at 7:30 pm IST. The crowd has already come and they are chanting songs and slogans for their favourite teams. Before the kick-off, players are doing their warm-ups.

