East Bengal FC will cross swords against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in matchweek 5 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, October 19. (More Football News)
The Red and Gold brigade enter the derby, having lost all their four fixtures, and are tottering at the bottom of the points table, and will be hoping for a miraculous turnaround.
On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant come into the tie after their 3-0 victory against Mohammedan SC and sit in fourth place with seven points to their name.
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head-To-Head
In their last 12 ISL meetings, Mohun Bagan have clearly dominated their arch-rivals East Bengal, having won nine games, while EBFC have won just two. One game has ended in a draw.
East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
The East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm IST at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where will the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.