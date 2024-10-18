Football

East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

East Bengal FC will cross swords against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in matchweek 5 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, October 19

Football: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match in Lucknow_1
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poses for group photo | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
info_icon

East Bengal FC will cross swords against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in matchweek 5 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, October 19. (More Football News)

The Red and Gold brigade enter the derby, having lost all their four fixtures, and are tottering at the bottom of the points table, and will be hoping for a miraculous turnaround. 

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant come into the tie after their 3-0 victory against Mohammedan SC and sit in fourth place with seven points to their name.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head-To-Head

In their last 12 ISL meetings, Mohun Bagan have clearly dominated their arch-rivals East Bengal, having won nine games, while EBFC have won just two. One game has ended in a draw. 

East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm IST at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. 

Where will the East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Kohli, Sarfaraz Chip Away In Bengaluru; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 167/2
  2. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: BAN A Field First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: New York Strikers Unveil Star-Studded Squad For New Season
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Data Debrief: Pakistan Spinners Force England Collapse To Level Series
  5. Pakistan Vs England, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Sajid Khan, Noman Ali Create History In Multan
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
  3. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Nepal Vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs BHU On TV And Online
  5. Lionel Messi: Star Presented With MARCA America Award - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Smog Weather Returns To Delhi
  2. Delhi Govt Identifies 13 Hotspots With 'Very Poor' Air, Forms Committee To Monitor Them
  3. MUDA Scam: ED Conducts Raids In Mysuru Office Over Money Laundering Case Related To Siddaramaiah
  4. SC Paves Way For Trial In Sacrilege Cases Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim
  5. PM Modi To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit On October 22-23
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  2. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  3. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  4. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
  5. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Kohli, Sarfaraz Chip Away In Bengaluru; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 167/2