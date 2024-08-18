Football

Durand Cup 2024: Quarter-Final Fixtures Set; Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Eye Potential Derby Final

Salt Lake Stadium, however, will get to host the fourth quarterfinal, the match that does not involve the two Kolkata heavyweights

mohun-bagan-super-giant-vs-east-bengal-fc-durand-cup-2024-x
Mohun Bagan Super Giant football club. Photo: X | Mohun Bagan Super Giant
info_icon

The quarterfinal fixtures of the 133rd Durand Cup was announced on Sunday with the city hosting Bengaluru FC versus Kerala Blasters match of the tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. (More Football News)

Fearing security concerns in the wake of widespread protests for a trainee doctor's alleged rape and murder case in Kolkata, the organisers had on Saturday abandoned the Durand Cup marquee league fixture between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Both the teams were awarded one point each as reigning champions Mohun Bagan qualified as group A toppers to be pitted against Punjab FC in the third quarterfinal which will be held at Jamshedpur.

East Bengal made the cut as one of the two best second-placed teams to be drawn against Shillong Lajong FC for the second quarterfinal which will now be held in Shillong instead of the Salt Lake Stadium because of the prevailing unrest in the city.

Salt Lake Stadium, however, will get to host the fourth quarterfinal, the match that does not involve the two Kolkata heavyweights.

"After the FC Goa versus Shillong Lajong FC Group F game in Shillong concluded on Saturday evening and it became clear who the eight qualified teams were, a video call was arranged where representatives of all qualified teams came on board. A live draw of lots was then conducted in front of them and two teams to play in each venue was finalised," stated a release.

Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal now find themselves in the opposite end of the draw with a potential derby clash in the Durand Cup final on August 31.

The organisers are however yet to confirm the venue for the semifinals and final which are slated at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Durand Cup Quarterfinals Lineups

August 21: Northeast United FC vs Indian Army FT (SAI Stadium Kokrajhar; 4pm); Shillong Lajong FC vs East Bengal (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong; 7pm).

August 23: Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC (JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur; 4pm); Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Saltlake Stadium; 7pm).

