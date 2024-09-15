Dundee United 0-1 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Gers Close Gap To Celtic

Rangers got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory away to Dundee United on Sunday, which saw them climb to third in the Scottish Premiership. (More Football News)
Philippe Clement's side are now five points behind second-placed Aberdeen and league leaders Celtic, who inflicted their first defeat of the season last time out.
The match itself was one of few chances, with forward Tom Lawrence scoring the winning goal after just seven minutes.
The goal capped a flowing, attacking move from Rangers that saw Lawrence get on the end of some one-touch passing before carrying the ball through the penalty area and beyond the goalkeeper.
Dundee United were unable to offer much in the way of a comeback, with five off-target shots the sum total of their threat throughout the match.
The match did see 10 yellow cards shown, with Dundee United's Emmanuel Adegboyega's booking for a forceful challenge reviewed by VAR towards the end of the first half. The on-field decision stood, though the defender was substituted at the break.
Data Debrief: Rangers end away day woes
Goalscorer Lawrence had five shots in the match, which is a season-high in the league for any Rangers player.
The visitors will be pleased to get three points, having won just one of their previous seven away games prior to this - their worst run since 2016.
It also means they close some of the gap to Old Firm rivals Celtic, who had opened an eight-point buffer following a 2-0 home win over Hearts on Saturday.
The hosts, meanwhile, failed to register a single effort on target for the first time in a league game since 8 May 2022. Their opponents on that day? Rangers.