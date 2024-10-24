Denmark Football Team Names Brian Riemer As Head Coach After Kasper Hjulmand's Resignation

Denmark have appointed Brian Riemer as their new head coach after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down in the aftermath of their Euro 2024 exit in July. (More Football News)
Riemer served in a variety of coaching roles with Copenhagen before joining Brentford as an assistant to Thomas Frank in 2018, leaving to take the top job at Anderlecht four years later.
He oversaw a third-place finish in the Belgian Pro League last season before being relieved of his duties, but he will now take over from interim Denmark coach Lars Knudsen, who oversaw a return of seven points from their first four matches in Nations League Group A4.
"With Brian Riemer, we get a coach with the energy, passion and great commitment that we have been looking for," DBU football director Peter Moller said in a statement.
"He shares our view of football about trying to dominate matches and playing attacking and technical football."
Denmark, who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup before being eliminated by Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2024.
"Becoming the national coach for Denmark is a big dream that is coming true, and I am enormously proud and honoured. At the same time, I feel completely ready for the task and am extremely motivated," Riemer said.
"I will give everything for this fantastic team and country, and together with the players, the staff and all the Danish fans, we will fight to achieve something great together."