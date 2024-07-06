Football

Copa America 2024: Colombia Taking Nothing For Granted Ahead Of Panama Tie

James Rodriguez has propelled Colombia into the Copa America quarters.
James Rodriguez says Colombia are not getting ahead of themselves as they prepare to take on minnows Panama in the Copa America quarter-finals. (More Football News)

Panama shocked the hosts United States in the group stage, with that 2-1 win over the Stars and Stripes paving the way for a 3-1 victory over Bolivia, which secured their place in the last eight.

Their reward is a contest against Colombia, who are unbeaten in their last 26 matches and finished top of Group D, ahead of nine-time Copa America winners Brazil.

The Opta supercomputer hands Colombia a 61.6% chance of winning the tie, with Panama's win likelihood only 18.8%, but captain James knows Nestor Lorenzo's team must be focused on the task at hand at State Farm Stadium.

"There's still a lot of work to do, and on Saturday we have to come out and play very focused," said the former Real Madrid star.

James Rodriguez starred as Colombia got off the mark at the Copa America.
"We are going step by step. Panama will be difficult, but we will play with a lot of quality."

James, who turns 33 next week, has been sensational for Colombia at the tournament.

Having been left out of their squad at the last Copa America in 2021, James has provided a tournament-leading three assists, while creating 11 chances overall, level with Lionel Messi.

Canada head coach, Jesse Marsch.
"I feel comfortable," said James, who has been playing in Brazil after spells in Qatar and Greece following his one-year stint with Everton.

"There is still a long way to go, we still have to play on Saturday, but I feel good. I am going through a good phase here."

