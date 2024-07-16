Football

Copa America 2024: Colombia Football President, Son Arrested After Defeat In The Final

Ramon Jesurun and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were detained after the event at Hard Rock Stadium and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin said.

AP
Colombian fans watch on from the security gates at the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon

The Colombian Football Federation President Ramon Jesurun, and his 43-year-old son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were arrested hours after his side's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the final of the Copa America 2024 on Monday. (More Football News)

Ramon Jesurun, who is also is the vice-president of the South American football body CONMEBOL and holds a spot on the FIFA council, was arrested by Miami-Dade police after being accused of fighting multiple security guards alongside his son, inside the stadium after the game.

Both men are facing three counts of felony battery on an official after being accused of fighting multiple stadium security guards. Arrest records said both men tried to go onto the field through a tunnel where media was gathering after the match. They were stopped by security, and the police report said they “became irate” at the delay.

A verbal altercation eventually turned physical with a guard placing an “open palm” on Ramon Jamil Jesurun’s chest to “guide him back” and the younger Jesurun grabbing the guard “around his neck” and pulling him to the ground before throwing “two punches that impacted” the guard, the report said. The two men were placed into custody after midnight.

Lionel Scaloni has said Lionel Messi did not want to leave the pitch in their Copa America final. - null
ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment

BY Stats Perform

The incident was one of the several issues that took place during the Argentina's final against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, South Florida. At least 27 people were arrested and 55 people were ejected after ticketless fans tried to enter the stadium as they tried to push through barriers, scaled walls and even entered the stadiums through the vents.

The game was delayed by 90 minutes. In statement released by the stadium, it said, "there were numerous attempts by unruly fans without tickets to overpower security and law enforcement personnel at entry points to the stadium."

Argentina won the Copa America title for the second time running thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal in the 112th minute. This is Albiceleste's 16th title after winning the World Cup in 2022.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Leader Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai Days After K Armstrong's Killing
  2. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  3. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  5. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Ulajh' Trailer Out
  2. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit: Zelenskky Calls On Putin And Russia To Participate In November Peace Talks
  2. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  4. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  5. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player