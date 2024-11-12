Football

Cody Gakpo Feels 'More Dangerous' For Liverpool Under Arne Slot

Gakpo, who joined the Reds in January 2023, was often deployed in a central striker role under Jurgen Klopp during his first 18 months at Anfield

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
cody gakpo football premier league liverpool
Cody Gakpo feels more dangerous under Arne Slot
info_icon

Cody Gakpo believes he has become a more "dangerous" player after returning to his preferred left-wing role under new Liverpool boss, Arne Slot. (More Football News

Gakpo, who joined the Reds in January 2023, was often deployed in a central striker role under Jurgen Klopp during his first 18 months at Anfield. 

Across his 53 appearances for Liverpool last season, 27 came as a centre forward, with the remaining 26 coming on either flank or in the attacking midfield position. 

The Dutchman, however, has registered eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists) in 17 appearances in all competitions this season, all but one of which has come from the left wing. 

Gakpo has found the net four times in his last four outings for the Reds, which included a brace against Brighton in the EFL Cup to propel them into the quarter-finals. 

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Cody Gakpo's Brace Against Brighton Guides Holders Liverpool To EFL Cup Quarter-Finals

BY Photo Webdesk

Speaking about the switch, he told Men in Blazers: “Before I came to Liverpool I also played as a left-winger. Then I came here, and I started to play more as a central striker.

“At the Euros, I played as a left-winger again. Then this season the new manager came in. I had a talk with him, and he said, ‘You have to focus on the left-winger position.

"This is your position when you come on or when you start.’ Because he said there’s a lot of competition here, so you just have to show yourself. But he said, ‘That is going to be your position.’

“It felt a little bit, for me, like the old me, like what I did at PSV [Eindhoven] as well. I feel really good in this position. I try to show my best to everybody, what I’m capable of.

“I think I come into more one-v-ones now with my face towards the opponent, where I can really go inside and give a cross, shoot or go outside and give a cross – which is more my game, I would say, and where I think I can be really dangerous and help the team the most.”

Liverpool have enjoyed a fine start to the season, sitting top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables heading into the November international break.

Slot has earned 28 points from his first 11 top-flight games in charge (W9 D1 L1), the joint-most by a manager after as many games in the competition along with Guus Hiddink at Chelsea.

The Reds also remain the only side with a 100% record in the Champions League and have edged closer to defending their EFL Cup crown this season. 

And Gakpo, who played a part in the Reds' win over Chelsea in the final of that competition last year, is eager for that fighting spirit to help bring more success to the club.

“I see those [as] separate,” he said. “When I’m on the pitch, [I’m] really there to win the game, to show my quality," Gakpo said.

“I think one of my qualities is going inside and going for a goal or maybe going for an assist. As an attacking player, I think that’s also part of the job.

“Outside of the pitch, I tend to be a different guy – it’s more about life and development, mental growth, health growth with family, with friends.

"I just try to be myself and I’m very happy that people speak so nicely of me, so thank you everybody!

“Obviously when you come on the pitch, it’s game on. You have to think a little bit different – maybe not that nice in some ways because you have to win.

"But for me, it will never be personal. Out there, [I’m] just trying to do my best for the club and to win these games for the fans, for myself, for the team.

"When the referee blows the last whistle then the switch flips again and then I’m back to normal again.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Capitals Bring In This Indian World Cup-Winning Pacer As Bowling Coach For IPL 2025
  2. Champions Trophy: Suspense On Hybrid Model Continues But South Africa Not Discussed As Option Yet
  3. Singapore Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 10: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hyderabad Vs Andhra Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Former South Africa Spinner Gives Big Verdict In Nathan Lyon Vs R Ashwin Debate
Football News
  1. Cody Gakpo Feels 'More Dangerous' For Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  2. UEFA Nations League: Armstrong Returns To Scotland Squad, Morgan And Adams Withdraw
  3. Jamal Musiala Focused On 'Taking Steps Forward' Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup
  4. Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40
  5. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  2. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  3. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  4. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  5. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  2. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  4. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India, China Complete One Round Of Patrolling Along LAC In Demchok, Depsang
  2. Manipur: Six People Including 3 women And 3 Children Missing In Jiribam After Gunfight
  3. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
  4. CJI Khanna Prohibits Oral Mentioning Of Urgent Cases In SC; Divides Lawyers
  5. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  2. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  3. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  4. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  5. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto