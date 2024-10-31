Football

Cody Gakpo's Brace Against Brighton Guides Holders Liverpool To EFL Cup Quarter-Finals

Cody Gakpo delivered a standout performance as Liverpool edged Brighton 3-2 in a thrilling EFL Cup match at Amex Stadium, securing a quarter-final spot. The Dutch forward struck 38 seconds into the second half, giving Liverpool the lead, and followed up with another goal just past the hour mark, showcasing his scoring form in the competition. Although Brighton responded with goals from Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz restored the two-goal buffer, helping the team notch their 12th win under manager Arne Slot. Gakpo, who leads EFL Cup scorers since last season, now adds two more to his tally, further solidifying his impact.