Football

Cody Gakpo's Brace Against Brighton Guides Holders Liverpool To EFL Cup Quarter-Finals

Cody Gakpo delivered a standout performance as Liverpool edged Brighton 3-2 in a thrilling EFL Cup match at Amex Stadium, securing a quarter-final spot. The Dutch forward struck 38 seconds into the second half, giving Liverpool the lead, and followed up with another goal just past the hour mark, showcasing his scoring form in the competition. Although Brighton responded with goals from Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz restored the two-goal buffer, helping the team notch their 12th win under manager Arne Slot. Gakpo, who leads EFL Cup scorers since last season, now adds two more to his tally, further solidifying his impact.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal against Brighton during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal against Brighton | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal against Brighton during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's manager Arne Slot | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot reacts during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring his second goal | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring his second goal against Brighton during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: righton's Evan Ferguson, center, vies for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Brighton's Evan Ferguson, center, vies for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Brighton's Ferdi Kadıoglu, right, controls the ball by Liverpool's Luis Diaz | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Brighton's Ferdi Kadıoglu, right, controls the ball by Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Brighton's Ferdi Kadıoglu, right, kicks the ball by Liverpool's Luis Diaz | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Brighton's Ferdi Kadıoglu, right, kicks the ball by Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, shoots for a goal by Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, shoots for a goal by Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey vie for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

