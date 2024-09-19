Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener

Borussia Dortmund rode their luck in their Champions League opener, but Nuri Sahin believes they deserved the three points against Club Brugge. (More Football News)
Dortmund won 3-0, with all of their goals coming in the final 14 minutes after their hosts had spurned several chances.
Brugge were the better side for much of the contest, but Jamie Gittens' brace and a penalty from Serhou Guirassy, who netted for the first time in a Dortmund shirt, sealed the win for the visitors.
In the process, Gittens became the second-youngest player to score two or more goals as a substitute in a Champions League game, older than only Monaco's David Trezeguet.
And Sahin hailed his side's resilience for pushing them to victory.
"It was important to start with an away win against a tough opponent," Sahin said. "It was a good, attacking match from both teams.
"In the end, with the changes we had, I think we deserved to win."
However, Dortmund captain Emre Can admitted: "It wasn't a top performance but we took the win."
Midfielder Julian Brandt praised substitutes Gittens and Guirassy for their impact off the bench, which turned the contest in the team's favour.
"It was tough in the first half. We ran a lot," Brandt told DAZN. "It was a lot of work and a lot of attrition.
"At the end, you could see that the spaces were getting bigger. It's a good thing that the bench scores the goals.
"Once again, the substitutes decided the game."
Meanwhile, Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet rued his side's profligacy in front of goal when the score was level at 0-0.
"That's the Champions League," he said. "Our performance was very good. If we score the first ourselves, the scenario is ideal. But they did that, and then you get an exaggerated scoreline.
"The difference is the squad depth of Dortmund. What they have on the bench... after a gruelling match, it is not easy against someone [like Gittens] who comes fresh from the bench.
"We can be very satisfied with our match. The football was very good and we created chances. We just have to seize our moments. Then we could even win."