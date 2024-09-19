Football

Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener

Dortmund won 3-0, with all of their goals coming in the final 14 minutes after their hosts had spurned several chances

Nuri-Sahin
Borussia Dortmund head coach, Nuri Sahin
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund rode their luck in their Champions League opener, but Nuri Sahin believes they deserved the three points against Club Brugge. (More Football News)

Dortmund won 3-0, with all of their goals coming in the final 14 minutes after their hosts had spurned several chances.

Brugge were the better side for much of the contest, but Jamie Gittens' brace and a penalty from Serhou Guirassy, who netted for the first time in a Dortmund shirt, sealed the win for the visitors. 

In the process, Gittens became the second-youngest player to score two or more goals as a substitute in a Champions League game, older than only Monaco's David Trezeguet.

And Sahin hailed his side's resilience for pushing them to victory.

"It was important to start with an away win against a tough opponent," Sahin said. "It was a good, attacking match from both teams.

"In the end, with the changes we had, I think we deserved to win."

However, Dortmund captain Emre Can admitted: "It wasn't a top performance but we took the win."

Midfielder Julian Brandt praised substitutes Gittens and Guirassy for their impact off the bench, which turned the contest in the team's favour.

"It was tough in the first half. We ran a lot," Brandt told DAZN. "It was a lot of work and a lot of attrition.

"At the end, you could see that the spaces were getting bigger. It's a good thing that the bench scores the goals.

"Once again, the substitutes decided the game."

Meanwhile, Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet rued his side's profligacy in front of goal when the score was level at 0-0.

"That's the Champions League," he said. "Our performance was very good. If we score the first ourselves, the scenario is ideal. But they did that, and then you get an exaggerated scoreline.

"The difference is the squad depth of Dortmund. What they have on the bench... after a gruelling match, it is not easy against someone [like Gittens] who comes fresh from the bench.

"We can be very satisfied with our match. The football was very good and we created chances. We just have to seize our moments. Then we could even win." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Local Boy Ravichandran Ashwin Shines Bright With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
  3. England Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: ENG Choose To Bat First Against Aussies
  4. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
Football News
  1. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  2. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-0 Girona: Manager Luis Enrique Notes Tough Nature Of Paris Saint-Germain's Win In UCL Opener
  4. Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener
  5. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Can Arsenal Or Manchester City Dethrone Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea?
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Counting Caste: The Imperative For A Comprehensive Census
  2. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
  3. FATF Hails India's Anti-Money Laundering, Terror Financing System; Calls For 'Major Improvements'
  4. Russian Ire Grows As Indian Ammunition Appears On Ukrainian Frontlines: Reports
  5. 'Dialogue And Diplomacy': India's Recent Abstentions On UN Resolutions
Entertainment News
  1. A New Malayalam Film Industry Body Aims To Address Existing Problems 
  2. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  4. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  5. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Local Boy Ravichandran Ashwin Shines Bright With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know