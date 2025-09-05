Christopher Nkunku joined AC Milan after an injury-affected season at Chelsea
He managed only 11 league games in his first season due to injuries
The forward expressed excitement over partnering with Rafael Leao at Milan.
Christopher Nkunku believes injuries in his first season at Chelsea played a significant role in his struggles in England.
The Frenchman joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign after a successful four-year spell with RB Leipzig in Germany.
But he played just 11 league games in his first season with the Blues after suffering knee and hip injuries in his first six months at the club.
Nkunku played a total of 38 Premier League matches across two seasons, starting just 11 of those, scoring six goals and assisting twice.
However, he played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Conference League triumph after contributing with five goals and three assists in nine games in UEFA's third-tier tournament.
Despite his injury-riddled spell at Stamford Bridge, Nkunku believes he learned a lot during his time at Chelsea.
“I think it was all perfect when I arrived, but then I got hurt and was out for quite a few months,” said Nkunku.
“I was so eager to return and when I did, there was a new muscular problem. The second season I felt good, but the coach made other decisions.
“I learned a lot at Chelsea. I want to be competitive and win trophies.”
Nkunku made the £32m (€37m) move to Milan last week, joining the likes of Ardon Jashari, Pervis Estupinan and Koni De Winter as new faces at San Siro.
The 27-year-old insisted he did not think twice about joining the Rossoneri as he looks forward to playing alongside fellow forward Rafael Leao.
“The first time I heard about Milan's interest was when I spoke to the director of sport. I didn’t think about it too much, it was all perfect for me to come here,” Nkunku added.
“I like to play as a trequartista, then it depends on the system and how it is interpreted.
"The coach will decide, I can’t wait to start playing. I feel good, I’m training with the team and will be ready for the first game.
“I do have similar characteristics to Rafa, he is a great player, but I think we can do well together. We all have to put our qualities at the disposal of the team. I can adapt to the coach and do what he asks.”