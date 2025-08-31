AC Milan Fend Off Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig Interest To Sign Nkunku From Chelsea

Nkunku switches Chelsea for Milan: Massimiliano Allegeri's side have swooped in to sign the 27-year-old in a transfer reportedly worth up to €42m (£36.2m), plus an agreed sell-on clause

Christopher Nkunku has joined AC Milan on a five-year deal
Christopher Nkunku has joined AC Milan on a five-year deal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Christopher Nkunku has joined AC Milan on a five-year deal

  • The transfer is reportedly worth up to €42m (£36.2m), plus an agreed sell-on clause

  • He becomes Milan's eighth signing of the transfer window

Christopher Nkunku has left Chelsea to join AC Milan on a five-year deal with the Serie A side.

Massimiliano Allegeri's side have swooped in to sign the 27-year-old in a transfer reportedly worth up to €42m (£36.2m), plus an agreed sell-on clause.

Milan were said to be exploring multiple options up top, with Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface travelling in for a medical and reported interest in Sporting CP's Conrad Harder.

But Nkunku emerged as the preferred target and was announced on Saturday, just a day after Milan secured their first win of the Serie A campaign with a 2-0 victory over Lecce.

The France international struggled to make a telling impact after arriving at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Nkunku managed just 18 goals in 62 appearances for Chelsea, though he featured in six of their seven Club World Cup games en route to winning the tournament.

However, he was subsequently left out of Enzo Maresca's first two Premier League matchday squads amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and former club Leipzig, before choosing Milan.

He becomes Milan's eighth signing of the transfer window, following the previous additions of Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, Ardon Jashari, Pervis Estupinan, Koni De Winter, Zachary Athekame and Pietro Terracciano. 

His departure may not be the last at Stamford Bridge, though, with growing reports of a loan deal for Nicolas Jackson to Bayern, who are expected to finalise that move before Monday's deadline. 

