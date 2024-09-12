Football

Chennaiyin FC ISL Preview: Fixtures, New Signings, Squad - All You Need To Know

The Marina Machans will kick off their Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign against Odisha FC in an away fixture on September 14

chennaiyin-fc-durand-cup
File photo of the Chennaiyin FC team in action at Durand Cup 2024. Photo: X/Chennaiyin FC
info_icon

Having reached the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup three times and clinched the title twice, Chennaiyin FC are among the most consistent teams in the league. The Marina Machans have qualified for the knockout stages in five ISL seasons and were the table toppers in the first-ever edition. (More Football News)

They did not progress to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, but Chennaiyin FC advanced to the knockout stages in ISL's previous season (2023-24) by finishing sixth.

Though they were eliminated in the opening knockout round, Chennaiyin have proven that they are getting better under the leadership of Owen Coyle, who was also the last head coach to take them to the final in 2019-20 in his first stint with the outfit.

In the 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin will kick off their campaign against Odisha FC in an away fixture on September 14.

Chennaiyin FC's Previous ISL Finishes

Season Outcome
2014 1st (Lost in the semi-finals)
2015 3rd (ISL Cup Winners)
2016 7th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
2017-18 2nd Place (ISL Cup Winners)
2018-19 10th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
2019-20 4th Place (Lost in the final)
2020-21 8th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
2021-22 8th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
2022-23 8th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
2023-24 6th Place (Lost in first knockout Round)

Chennaiyin FC's New Signings And Transfers

Transfers In

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Joined from Hyderabad FC)

Lalrinliana Hnamte (Joined from Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Gurkirat Singh (Joined from Mumbai City FC)

Mohammad Nawaz (Joined from Mumbai City FC)

Lukas Brambilla (Joined from Othellos Athienou)

Mandar Rao Dessai (Joined from East Bengal FC)

Kiyan Nassiri Giri (Joined from Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Wilmar Jordan Gil (Joined from Punjab FC)

Daniel Chima Chukwu (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)

PC Laldinpuia (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)

Elsinho Dias (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)

Jitendra Singh (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)

Transfers Out

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (Contract Terminated)

Ayush Adhikari (Contract Terminated)

Sachu Siby (Contract Terminated)

Prateek Kumar Singh (On Loan to Dempo SC)

Lazar Cirkovic

Ninthoi Meetei (End of Contract)

Rafael Crivellaro (End of Contract)

Rahim Ali (End of Contract)

Sweden Fernandes (End of Contract)

Aakash Sangwan (End of Contract)

Jordan Murray (End of Contract)

Cristian Battocchio (End of Contract)

Sarthak Golui (End of Loan)

Mobashir Rahman (End of Loan)

Debjit Majumder (End of Contract)

Lukas Brambilla joins Chennaiyin FC. - Harii33/X
ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin FC Secure The Services Of Brazilian Midfielder Lukas Brambilla

BY PTI

Chennaiyin FC Updated Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra.

Defenders: Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dattarao Dessai, Pachuau Laldinpuia, Ryan Christopher Edwards, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

Midfielders: Elson Jose Dias Junior, Farukh Haji Kasam Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lukas Pivetta Brambilla, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh.

Forwards: Connor Jon Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Chennaiyin FC Fixture List

Matchweek Date Day Kick-off time Fixture Venue
1 September 14, 2024 Saturday 5:00 PM IST Odisha FC (A) Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar
3 September 26, 2024 Thursday 7:30 PM IST Mohammedan SC (H) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
4 October 1, 2024 Tuesday 7:30 PM IST Hyderabad FC (A) GMC Balayogi Athletic stadium, Hyderabad
5 October 17, 2024 Thursday 7:30 PM IST NorthEast United FC (A) Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati
6 October 24, 2024 Thursday 7:30 PM IST FC Goa (H) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
7 October 31, 2024 Thursday 7:30 PM IST Punjab FC (A) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, New Delhi
8 November 9, 2024 Saturday 5:00 PM IST Mumbai City FC (H) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
9 November 24, 2024 Sunday 7:30 PM IST Kerala Blasters FC (A) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kochi
10 November 30, 2024 Saturday 7:30 PM IST Mohun Bagan Super Giant (A) Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
11 December 7, 2024 Saturday 5:00 PM IST East Bengal FC (H) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
12 December 11, 2024 Wednesday 7:30 PM IST Hyderabad FC (H) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
12 December 21, 2024 Saturday 5:00 PM IST Mumbai City FC (A) Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
14 December 28, 2024 Saturday 7:30 PM IST Bengaluru FC (H) Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC At Indian Super League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

You can catch all of Chennaiyin FC's matches at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season live. They will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network in India, and live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Score: Phil Salt & Co Field First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18
  5. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  2. Manchester City Vs Brentford Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  3. Frattesi 'Deserves Trust' From Inter After Italy Form, Says Ex-Azzurri Midfielder Tardelli
  4. Pochettino: Marsch Optimistic New USA Boss Will Have 'Positive Impact'
  5. Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics