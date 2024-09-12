Chennaiyin FC ISL Preview: Fixtures, New Signings, Squad - All You Need To Know

Having reached the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup three times and clinched the title twice, Chennaiyin FC are among the most consistent teams in the league. The Marina Machans have qualified for the knockout stages in five ISL seasons and were the table toppers in the first-ever edition. (More Football News)
They did not progress to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, but Chennaiyin FC advanced to the knockout stages in ISL's previous season (2023-24) by finishing sixth.
Though they were eliminated in the opening knockout round, Chennaiyin have proven that they are getting better under the leadership of Owen Coyle, who was also the last head coach to take them to the final in 2019-20 in his first stint with the outfit.
In the 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin will kick off their campaign against Odisha FC in an away fixture on September 14.
Chennaiyin FC's Previous ISL Finishes
|Season
|Outcome
|2014
|1st (Lost in the semi-finals)
|2015
|3rd (ISL Cup Winners)
|2016
|7th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
|2017-18
|2nd Place (ISL Cup Winners)
|2018-19
|10th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
|2019-20
|4th Place (Lost in the final)
|2020-21
|8th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
|2021-22
|8th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
|2022-23
|8th Place (Did not qualify for semi-finals)
|2023-24
|6th Place (Lost in first knockout Round)
Chennaiyin FC's New Signings And Transfers
Transfers In
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Joined from Hyderabad FC)
Lalrinliana Hnamte (Joined from Mohun Bagan Super Giant)
Gurkirat Singh (Joined from Mumbai City FC)
Mohammad Nawaz (Joined from Mumbai City FC)
Lukas Brambilla (Joined from Othellos Athienou)
Mandar Rao Dessai (Joined from East Bengal FC)
Kiyan Nassiri Giri (Joined from Mohun Bagan Super Giant)
Wilmar Jordan Gil (Joined from Punjab FC)
Daniel Chima Chukwu (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)
PC Laldinpuia (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)
Elsinho Dias (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)
Jitendra Singh (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)
Transfers Out
Alexander Romario Jesuraj (Contract Terminated)
Ayush Adhikari (Contract Terminated)
Sachu Siby (Contract Terminated)
Prateek Kumar Singh (On Loan to Dempo SC)
Lazar Cirkovic
Ninthoi Meetei (End of Contract)
Rafael Crivellaro (End of Contract)
Rahim Ali (End of Contract)
Sweden Fernandes (End of Contract)
Aakash Sangwan (End of Contract)
Jordan Murray (End of Contract)
Cristian Battocchio (End of Contract)
Sarthak Golui (End of Loan)
Mobashir Rahman (End of Loan)
Debjit Majumder (End of Contract)
Chennaiyin FC Updated Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra.
Defenders: Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dattarao Dessai, Pachuau Laldinpuia, Ryan Christopher Edwards, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.
Midfielders: Elson Jose Dias Junior, Farukh Haji Kasam Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lukas Pivetta Brambilla, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh.
Forwards: Connor Jon Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gil.
Chennaiyin FC Fixture List
|Matchweek
|Date
|Day
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|Venue
|1
|September 14, 2024
|Saturday
|5:00 PM IST
|Odisha FC (A)
|Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar
|3
|September 26, 2024
|Thursday
|7:30 PM IST
|Mohammedan SC (H)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
|4
|October 1, 2024
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM IST
|Hyderabad FC (A)
|GMC Balayogi Athletic stadium, Hyderabad
|5
|October 17, 2024
|Thursday
|7:30 PM IST
|NorthEast United FC (A)
|Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati
|6
|October 24, 2024
|Thursday
|7:30 PM IST
|FC Goa (H)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
|7
|October 31, 2024
|Thursday
|7:30 PM IST
|Punjab FC (A)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, New Delhi
|8
|November 9, 2024
|Saturday
|5:00 PM IST
|Mumbai City FC (H)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
|9
|November 24, 2024
|Sunday
|7:30 PM IST
|Kerala Blasters FC (A)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kochi
|10
|November 30, 2024
|Saturday
|7:30 PM IST
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant (A)
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|11
|December 7, 2024
|Saturday
|5:00 PM IST
|East Bengal FC (H)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
|12
|December 11, 2024
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM IST
|Hyderabad FC (H)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
|12
|December 21, 2024
|Saturday
|5:00 PM IST
|Mumbai City FC (A)
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|14
|December 28, 2024
|Saturday
|7:30 PM IST
|Bengaluru FC (H)
|Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai
Chennaiyin FC At Indian Super League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
You can catch all of Chennaiyin FC's matches at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season live. They will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network in India, and live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.