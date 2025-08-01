Charlotte FC Vs Juarez Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture

Charlotte FC will open their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a matchday one fixture against FC Juarez at the Bank of America Stadium on Friday, 1 August. This is the first competitive meeting between the two North American sides, and will kick off simultaneously with the CD Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls fixture.
Charlotte FC are in strong form ahead of this fixture. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side are unbeaten in five games across all competitions – their longest streak in club history. In their last outing in the MLS, Dean Smith’s side won 2-0 against Toronto FC.
After a losing patch at the start of the season, Charlotte’s strong run of late has put them in touching distance of a top-four finish in the MLS, and the Crown will be hoping to carry on that form to the Leagues Cup as well.
Meanwhile, Juarez are going through a patch of poor domestic form. They have endured a winless run stretching eight games across all competitions. They have secured back-to-back draws in the Mexican Liga MX Apertura against Tijuana and Club America, with Angel Zaldivar rescuing a point in the last fixture.
Going into the fixture as the underdog, Martin Varini’s side will look to fight against an in-form opposition and a strong home support to return to Mexico with a positive result.
Charlotte FC Vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture being played?
The Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025, at 5:00 AM IST.
Where is the Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture being played?
The Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Where to watch the Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture live online in India?
The Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be live-streamed on the MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture live broadcast in India?
The Charlotte FC vs Juarez, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will not be televised on any TV channels in India.