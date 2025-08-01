Guadalajara Vs NY Red Bulls Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture

Guadalajara vs New York Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 Matchday 1: Find out when and where to watch the fixture live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 MLS X
Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025: New York Red Bulls in action in the Major League soccer. | Photo: X/NewYorkRedBulls
info_icon

Chivas Guadalajara are set to make the trip to the Red Bull Arena for a Leagues Cup 2025 Matchday 1 fixture against New York Red Bulls on Friday, 1 August. This is the first meeting between the two North American sides since their dramatic CONCACAF Champions League 2018 semi-final, where Chivas secured a narrow 1-0 win.

Guadalajara head into the clash off the back of a thrilling 4-3 Apertura season opener win against Atletico San Luis, with Armando Gonzalez netting a brace. The Mexican Liga MX side have lost their last four matches in the Leagues Cup, and will look to start this year’s campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, NY Red Bulls are going through a rollercoaster Major League Soccer (MLS) season with just one win in their last eight games. They are currently two points below the playoff line and have conceded 17 times in their last eight outings. Sandro Schwarz’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 non-MLS matches at the Red Bull Arena.

The match between Guadalaja and NY Red Bulls will kick off simultaneously with the Charlotte FC vs Juarez match.

Guadalajara Vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture being played?

The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025, at 5:00 AM IST.

Where is the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture being played?

The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Where to watch the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture live online in India?

The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Where to watch the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture live broadcast in India?

The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Takes Five-for As India Level Series WIth Six Runs Win
  2. India Vs England: Could The 'Heavy Roller' Effect Be Decisive In 5th Test?
  3. Nepal's Tour Of Australia 2025: Top End T20 Series Teams, Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know
  4. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Costly Blunder Gives Harry Brook A Lifeline – Watch
  5. WI Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Star As Pakistan Clinch Series 2-1
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Canadian Open: Top Seed Enters Quarters After Argentine Retires Hurt
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Victoria Mboko, Canadian Open: Wildcard Stuns Top Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Dayana Yastremska, Canadian Open: Ninth Seed Bounces Back To Enter Quarters
  5. Canadian Open: Casper Ruud's Struggles Go On After Exit To Karen Khachanov
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Congress Turf War Simmers Again Over Milk Federation Polls
  2. Morning Walk Sparks Talk Of Dramatic Turn In Tamil Nadu Politics
  3. US Penalty Risk On Russian Oil Could Add $9–11 Billion To India’s Import Bill
  4. At least 15 Arrested, 500 Booked After Communal Violence In Pune's Yavat Over WhatsApp Post
  5. Puri Teen’s Death Sparks Political Firestorm: Opposition Rejects Police ‘No Foul Play’ Claim, Demands Justice
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  2. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  3. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
  4. US Lifts Sanctions On Myanmar Junta Allies After General’s Letter Praises Trump
  5. Trump Criticises U.S. Tech Firms Setting Up Factories In China And Hiring Workers In India
World News
  1. Six More Palestinians Die In Gaza Amid Forced Starvation Deaths
  2. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araqchi Says It Has Rights To Restart Its Uranium Enrichment Program
  3. Dormant Volcano in Russia Erupts After 450 Years, Days After Kamchatka Earthquake
  4. Hamas Refuses To Disarm Without Sovereign Palestinian State, Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Condition
  5. UK Families Await DNA Confirmation After Air India 171 Crash, Raise Concerns Over Misidentified Remains
Latest Stories
  1. The 'Custodial Death' Of Aftab Ansari And Others In Jharkhand
  2. Tunnel Vision Or Ecological Risk? Wayanad Project Triggers Alarm
  3. Netanyahu Appeals To Red Cross Following 'Profound Shock' Over Gaza Hostage Videos
  4. Body Of 15-Year-Old Puri Girl Brought To Odisha From Delhi
  5. Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Auspicious Time, History And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Dhanush 'Completely Disturbed' By AI-Altered Climax Of Raanjhanaa: It Has Stripped The Film Of Its Very Soul
  7. JMM Founder Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81; Jharkhand Declares 3-Day State Mourning
  8. Sports Highlights, 4 Aug: Nepal Cricket Team Thanks BCCI For NCA Camp; Cody Rhodes Wins At SummerSlam