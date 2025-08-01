Chivas Guadalajara are set to make the trip to the Red Bull Arena for a Leagues Cup 2025 Matchday 1 fixture against New York Red Bulls on Friday, 1 August. This is the first meeting between the two North American sides since their dramatic CONCACAF Champions League 2018 semi-final, where Chivas secured a narrow 1-0 win.
Guadalajara head into the clash off the back of a thrilling 4-3 Apertura season opener win against Atletico San Luis, with Armando Gonzalez netting a brace. The Mexican Liga MX side have lost their last four matches in the Leagues Cup, and will look to start this year’s campaign with a win.
Meanwhile, NY Red Bulls are going through a rollercoaster Major League Soccer (MLS) season with just one win in their last eight games. They are currently two points below the playoff line and have conceded 17 times in their last eight outings. Sandro Schwarz’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 non-MLS matches at the Red Bull Arena.
The match between Guadalaja and NY Red Bulls will kick off simultaneously with the Charlotte FC vs Juarez match.
Guadalajara Vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture being played?
The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025, at 5:00 AM IST.
Where is the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture being played?
The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
Where to watch the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture live online in India?
The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will be live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture live broadcast in India?
The Guadalajara vs NY Red Bulls, Leagues Cup 2025 matchday 1 fixture will not be televised on any TV channels in India.