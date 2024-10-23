Champions League: Riccardo Calafiori Injury A 'Worry' For Mikel Arteta Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown

Mikel Arteta has been dealt another injury blow ahead of their blockbuster clash with Liverpool after Riccardo Calafiori limped off against Shakhtar Donetsk. (More Football News)
The Gunners scraped to a 1-0 victory over the Ukrainian side in the Champions League thanks to a Dmytro Riznyk own goal, after the rebound of Gabriel Martinelli's shot off the post went in off his back.
Arsenal were again without Bukayo Saka, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while they will be without the suspended William Saliba on Sunday after he was sent off against Bournemouth.
This victory came with a cost as Calafiori was forced to leave the field in the 72nd minute, leaving Arteta unsure if the defender will be available this weekend.
"Riccy, I don't know, he felt something and could not continue playing so [it's a] bit of a worry," he told TNT Sports. While talking in his post-match press conference, Arteta added: "He had to come off because he felt something. I don't know the extent of that. So, in that sense, not great news."
"I don't know, sorry, [Saka] wasn't able to train yet, so that's unlikely," he added.
Arsenal were far from their best, with Leandro Trossard seeing a spot-kick saved 13 minutes from time, while David Raya was called into action to preserve their win with a big save.
It was a third consecutive clean sheet in the Champions League, which is their first such run since keeping four under Arsene Wenger in November 2007.
They generated just 1.8 expected goals (xG) on Tuesday, having 13 shots, with five of those on target, but Arteta was happy with the reaction he saw from his team.
"Very pleased with the result," he said. "Always difficult in Champions League.
"We should've scored more in the first half and the second half, I felt a bit of fatigue. Playing 60 minutes with 10 men a few days ago is difficult. We left the game a bit open but we dug in for three points.
"I don't know if [the penalty miss] was related to fatigue. Credit to Shakhtar, they are brave.
"When you give them time on the ball, and you lose the ball, you will suffer. I don't know [why Kai Havertz didn't take the penalty]. He is one of the takers, but Leo took it."